Ms. Marvel episode 6 release date and time — how to watch the finale online

Here goes! When we watch Ms. Marvel episode 6 online, we see the end of this chapter of Kamala Khan's journey. After traveling to Karachi, then back (and forward) in time, our favorite superhero-in-the-making is now back home with the DODC on her back. Well, not her back, but the backs of those she cares about.

Ms. Marvel finale release date, time and more

Release date and time: Ms. Marvel episode 6 comes out on Wednesday (July 13) on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur

Directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Rating: TV-14

And even though it's the season (or series?) finale, we're all too excited to watch Ms. Marvel episode 6 because last week's episode was light on Kamala. Sure, we loved to see the true story of Aisha's decision to choose family first, and how Kamala was the one who helped Sana all along, but a return to the present day is great.

The other great moment, of course, was when Kamran finally realized that Bruno's name isn't Brian. That little bit sounds boring, but it was well-executed on-screen. Oh, and that he now has superpowers.

All of this, it seems, may just be prologue to The Marvels , the upcoming Marvel movie where Kamala will co-star with her hero Carol Danvers. Which makes us think Ms. Danvers could appear in this episode, too.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Ms. Marvel episode 6 online. Oh, and check out this interview with the cast of Ms. Marvel where we get a reminder about how to pronounce Kevin Feige's last name (fi-gee, we think):

When does Ms. Marvel episode 6 come out on Disney Plus?

Ms. Marvel episode 6 is streaming on Disney Plus on Wednesday (July 13) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST.

This is the final episode of the show's first season.

Ms. Marvel is the latest Disney Plus Marvel series original, following Moon Knight.

More upcoming Marvel series will follow, including She-Hulk (arriving on August 17).

How to watch Ms. Marvel internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel episodes schedule

Ms. Marvel episode 1: June 8

Ms. Marvel episode 2: June 15

Ms. Marvel episode 3: June 22

Ms. Marvel episode 4: June 29

Ms. Marvel episode 5: July 6

Ms. Marvel episode 6: July 13

Ms. Marvel cast

The cast of Ms. Marvel is headlined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

She is joined by:

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala's mother

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala's father

Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Kamala's older brother

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala's best friend

Samina Ahmad as Sana, Kamala's grandmother

Mehwish Hayat as Aisha, Kamala's great-grandfather

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, the popular kid at school who Kamala saved

Aramis Knight as Kareem aka the vigiliante Red Dagger

Rish Shah as Kamran, the guy Kamala has a crush on, but his family are the Djinn

Nimra Bucha as Najma, Kamran's mother and a Djinn

Arian Moayed as P. Cleary, a Department of Damage Control (DODC) agent

Alysia Reiner as DODC agent Sadie Deever

Ms. Marvel trailer and teaser

In the first full Ms. Marvel trailer , we see Kamala in school and discovering her powers. Of course, it seems like the series will deviate from the comics, eschewing the Terrigen mists and any mention of the Inhumans, both of which were key to her original origin story.

At Disney Plus Day , the brief teaser showed how Kamala Khan doesn't expect to get super powers, and got them anyways. She walks on air, it appears, in a makeshift Captain Marvel outfit, but we don't see how her stretchy powers look. You can find that clip on Disney Plus .

At Disney Investor Day in December, Marvel unveiled a sizzle reel teaser for Ms. Marvel. It introduces Kamala as "a new kind of superhero" but "at the core it, her story is so universal."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige notes she's a newer character in the comics. The rest of the teaser highlights the lineup of directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. And the sizzle reel features the first look at footage of Vellani inhabiting the role.

