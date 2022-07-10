Because the state is so good at fixing the roads, and making sure we have water and electricity–now they are going to make insulin. Low-cost insulin

Some Low-income California Residents May Not Receive Gas Tax Rebate. (Sacramento, CA) — Millions of California residents may not be getting the gas tax rebate. Attorneys with Justice in Aging told KGTV that seniors and those with disabilities will likely miss out on the gas tax rebate since they don’t earn enough money to file a state tax return. This includes those on Social Security, as the benefit is not taxed in California. State lawmakers had planned to provide a gas rebate for those don’t normally file taxes, but that provision was removed during negotiations between Democrats in the state legislature and Governor Newsom. The gas tax rebate of at least 200 dollars will be paid as a direct deposit sometime in October to those who filed a 2020 state tax return.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO