ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Because the state is so good at fixing the roads, and making sure we have water and electricity–now they are going to make insulin. Low-cost insulin

KABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sacramento, CA) — Governor Gavin Newsom is announcing that California will start making its own insulin. According to a 2019 study published in the medical journal...

www.kabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KABC

Some of the most-in-need Californians may not be able to get a gas tax rebate

Some Low-income California Residents May Not Receive Gas Tax Rebate. (Sacramento, CA) — Millions of California residents may not be getting the gas tax rebate. Attorneys with Justice in Aging told KGTV that seniors and those with disabilities will likely miss out on the gas tax rebate since they don’t earn enough money to file a state tax return. This includes those on Social Security, as the benefit is not taxed in California. State lawmakers had planned to provide a gas rebate for those don’t normally file taxes, but that provision was removed during negotiations between Democrats in the state legislature and Governor Newsom. The gas tax rebate of at least 200 dollars will be paid as a direct deposit sometime in October to those who filed a 2020 state tax return.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Newsom leaving Cali- AGAIN.

CA Governor Heading To D.C. (Sacramento, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is back from his controversial vacation to Montana and is now making his way to Washington D.C. There he will receive the Frank Newman Award for State Innovation, which recognizes California’s investments in public education. This despite a recent poll placing California’s schools at #44- five spots from worst in the nation. (read here: https://www.kusi.com/new-study-finds-california-schools-ranking-44-in-america/). Newsom is expected to slam red states during his acceptance speech and told the Los Angeles Times this will give him an “opportunity to compare and contrast” California’s education system with those in Republican-led states.” Newsom will also discuss abortion, climate change, and gun safety with Biden administration officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

7-Eleven offers reward

Store Parent Company Offering 100-Thousand Dollar Reward. (Los Angeles, CA) — 7-Eleven is offering a 100-thousand dollar reward in an effort to catch the suspect accused of killing two and wounding three at stores across Southern California. The armed robber remains at large after targeting multiple 7-Eleven stores in the predawn hours on Monday. The company says they’ll pay the reward if the man is arrested and convicted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

7-Eleven stores here under seige: UPDATE

Parent Company Asking Some Stores To Close For Second Night. (Los Angeles, CA) — After a series of deadly robberies, many 7-Eleven stores in Southern California will be closed for a second straight night. Early on Monday morning, two people were killed and several more were injured after a robber shot up multiple 7-Eleven locations in three different counties. The 7-Eleven parent company says they continue to be worried for “franchisee, associate and customer safety.” The suspect is still on the loose.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy