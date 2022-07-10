Because the state is so good at fixing the roads, and making sure we have water and electricity–now they are going to make insulin. Low-cost insulin

CA Governor Heading To D.C. (Sacramento, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is back from his controversial vacation to Montana and is now making his way to Washington D.C. There he will receive the Frank Newman Award for State Innovation, which recognizes California’s investments in public education. This despite a recent poll placing California’s schools at #44- five spots from worst in the nation. (read here: https://www.kusi.com/new-study-finds-california-schools-ranking-44-in-america/). Newsom is expected to slam red states during his acceptance speech and told the Los Angeles Times this will give him an “opportunity to compare and contrast” California’s education system with those in Republican-led states.” Newsom will also discuss abortion, climate change, and gun safety with Biden administration officials.
