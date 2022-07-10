ATTN:Magazine Reviews

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things” continues to rule in its third week of availability, as Nielsen’s latest Top 10 streaming rankings — for the week of June 13 through June 19 — showed it on top of the charts with nearly 3 billion minutes of viewing.
As the binge subsides, that’s a dip from the previous week’s 4.2 billion minutes (and week one’s 7.2 billion minutes broke Nielsen’s record for the most-viewed title in a single week). It’s sure to continue to come back down to earth — until measurement begins to include viewership of the show’s...
Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot developments in Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix.
One of the many thrills embedded in “Stranger Things” has been watching each of the young cast literally grow into young adults before our eyes. That is perhaps especially true of its youngest original member, Noah Schnapp. His character, Will Byers, has been through it over the years: Abducted into the Upside Down, then possessed by a demonic entity know as the Mind Flayer, and then — perhaps worst of all! — seemingly abandoned by his...
Comments / 0