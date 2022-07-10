This new music is no stranger

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
The city of Nice has withdrawn funding from the National Centre for Musical Creation (CIRM), founded in 1968. The city of Nice is presently bidding to be Europe’s city of culture in 2028. If you spot a contradiction between these two statements, do notify the Mayor of Nice.
Bring on the coloured bouncing balls. A study by the University of Padua, published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science, finds that dolphins behave even more sociably than usual when exposed to classical music. They are particularly partial to Bach, Grieg, Saint-Saens, Debussy and Beethoven. Er, not quite. They...
The most sought after piano teacher in the Netherlands, Jan Wijn, died yesterday. After a right-hand paralysis ended his performing career in 1976, Wijn established a piano studio where his pupils included Ronald Brautigam, Hannes Minnaar and Lucas and Arthur Jussen. Quite a class.
The Finn Pietari Inkinen has come down with the summer variant of the pandemic virus. Bayreuth is holding its breath. Cornelius Meister has taken over the rehearsals. But he’s meant to be conducting Tristan. It’s all getting a bit tense.
July 6 – July 17 – $40 – recommended for audience of 16 +. This is billed as an “interracial, interfaith gay rom-com” by Benjamin Benne, via the Mosaic Theater Company. Daniel, a video game wizard and aspiring Lutheran pastor, is falling for Christian. But...
SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot developments in Season 4 of "Stranger Things," currently streaming on Netflix.
One of the many thrills embedded in “Stranger Things” has been watching each of the young cast literally grow into young adults before our eyes. That is perhaps especially true of its youngest original member, Noah Schnapp. His character, Will Byers, has been through it over the years: Abducted into the Upside Down, then possessed by a demonic entity know as the Mind Flayer, and then — perhaps worst of all! — seemingly abandoned by his...
The Lexington Philharmonic shortlisted four batons for its next music director: Thomas Heuser, Akiko Fujimoto, Julia Tai and Kelly Corcoran. Then an Iowa-based Frenchwoman Mélisse Brunet flew in as a cover conductor and was granted the job on first audition. Here’s how.
The Swiss born conductor Daniel Stern was music director of the Boise Philharmonic and the Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra for around 40 years. He retired in 2018. News of his death is circulating today on social media.
"Stranger Things" continues to rule in its third week of availability, as Nielsen's latest Top 10 streaming rankings — for the week of June 13 through June 19 — showed it on top of the charts with nearly 3 billion minutes of viewing.
As the binge subsides, that’s a dip from the previous week’s 4.2 billion minutes (and week one’s 7.2 billion minutes broke Nielsen’s record for the most-viewed title in a single week). It’s sure to continue to come back down to earth — until measurement begins to include viewership of the show’s...
The much-loved conductor Bramwell Tovey died today of sarcoma at the age of 69. Bram, as he was known to musicians and friends, had been grappling with the condition for three years. He was, among other positions, principal conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra, the Sarasota Orchestra and the Rhode...
