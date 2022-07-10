Dresden abandons Aida mid-show as soprano sickens

The most sought after piano teacher in the Netherlands, Jan Wijn, died yesterday. After a right-hand paralysis ended his performing career in 1976, Wijn established a piano studio where his pupils included Ronald Brautigam, Hannes Minnaar and Lucas and Arthur Jussen. Quite a class.
The city of Nice has withdrawn funding from the National Centre for Musical Creation (CIRM), founded in 1968. The city of Nice is presently bidding to be Europe’s city of culture in 2028. If you spot a contradiction between these two statements, do notify the Mayor of Nice.
The experienced US tenor Russell Thomas learned last night that he was the first African-American to sing the title role in Verdi’s opera. He told the Times newspaper: ‘I think it’s quite sad, to be honest. How old is the Royal Opera House? I find it difficult to believe that in more than 100 years there has not been a black man that has sung this role.
The Finn Pietari Inkinen has come down with the summer variant of the pandemic virus. Bayreuth is holding its breath. Cornelius Meister has taken over the rehearsals. But he’s meant to be conducting Tristan. It’s all getting a bit tense.
Two unmissable concerts presented in one of nature’s most spectacular settings. Best of all, these concerts are free but can’t be accessed until concert time, 4pm MT on Monday, July 11 5.30 MT (that’s Mountain Time) on Friday July 15 but are then available for 72 hours.
The Lexington Philharmonic shortlisted four batons for its next music director: Thomas Heuser, Akiko Fujimoto, Julia Tai and Kelly Corcoran. Then an Iowa-based Frenchwoman Mélisse Brunet flew in as a cover conductor and was granted the job on first audition. Here’s how.
Here is a lovely bit of melody to cheer us into summer. The principals in Chichester Festival Theatre’s joyous production of South Pacific got together at London’s Ivy Restaurant. Why? Well, probably to produce this promotional video, I guess. I’m glad they did. Here’s Julien Ovenden, Rob...
The City of Kyoto Symphony Orchestra has named Nodoka Okisawa as its chief conductor. Nodoka has been assistant conductor at Berliner Philharmoniker since winning the 2019 Besancon competition in France. She is managed by K D Schmid. The Kyoto Symphony gives 100 concerts a year: she’ll have her work cut...
The much-loved conductor Bramwell Tovey died today of sarcoma at the age of 69. Bram, as he was known to musicians and friends, had been grappling with the condition for three years. He was, among other positions, principal conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra, the Sarasota Orchestra and the Rhode...
