ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Ordinance Introduced to Fund Cape Cod’s Freshwater Initiative

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE – An ordinance that could potentially fund the Cape Cod Freshwater Initiative has been introduced by the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates. The ordinance would provide $2.5 million...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Barnstable Alters Election Precinct Boundaries

BARNSTABLE – In order to keep up with redistricting laws, Barnstable officials have altered precinct boundaries for the upcoming election. The changes reflect data from the 2020 U.S. Census. As a result, some people in Barnstable may have new polling locations. Residents can check where their polling precinct is...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling

FALMOUTH – New recycling carts will be introduced to Falmouth residents. The new 96-gallon carts will allow residents to drop recyclables right inside. They featured secure lids and wheels, and households can begin using them right after they’re delivered by the town. A grant from The Recycling Partnership,...
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Barnstable County, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Government
City
Barnstable, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Seeking Community Input on Roadway Improvements

HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to provide input on the town’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan through July. The plan aims to identify projects that would benefit roadways in Barnstable. Efficient and accessible projects for all users are the target of the plan, which the town works on alongside the Cape Cod Commission.
BARNSTABLE, MA
NECN

Mass. Bill Aims to Protect Consumers Who Hire Pool Contractors

Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing legislation intended to help protect consumers after the NBC10 Boston Investigators uncovered a pool contractor's path of destruction in our "To Catch a Contractor series. Many homeowners paid big bucks for pools and ended up with shoddy work or never got them installed at all. House...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Is Offering Municipal Firefighting Exam This Fall

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter? You might be able to turn that dream into reality. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how many people work and has caused some to rethink their career goals or make career changes. Perhaps it's your time to shake it up a bit or move in a different direction. Maybe you've thought about becoming a firefighter but don't know how to proceed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Freshwater#The Cape Cod Commission#Capecod Com
capecod.com

Governor Baker Proclaims July 10-16 as “Hurricane Preparedness Week”

FRAMINGHAM, MA – Hurricane Preparedness Week, as proclaimed by Governor Charlie Baker, runs from July 10 – 16. All week, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will engage local communities across Massachusetts to highlight the risk of tropical storms and hurricanes, and encourage residents to take steps to prepare. As part of MEMA’s commitment to diversity and equity in emergency planning, this year’s campaign will include information to equip those living with disabilities and specific medical needs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

State Lawmakers Propose $1 Billion Total in Combined Tax Relief Plans

HYANNIS – Massachusetts lawmakers have announced a plan for $500 million in tax relief for residents as the region continues to struggle with economic inflation rates and high fuel costs. The plan includes credits for older residents, lower-income workers, and parents and those with dependents. House Speaker Ron Mariano,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

A Massachusetts town grapples with contaminated groundwater

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We check in with two of our medical experts to talk about the latest COVID numbers in Massachusetts, how the rollout of vaccines for children has gone, and how concerned we should we be about the spread of monkeypox.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Cape Cod Foundation Receives $1.36 M for Food Security

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Foundation has received over $1.3 million from the state to support food access and security across Cape Cod. Cape Kid Meals, Family Pantry of Cape Cod, and South Shore Community Action Council local organizations benefiting from the initial funding wave of close to $400,000.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
capecod.com

Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard Remain in Mild Drought

HYANNIS – Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard are both still experiencing mild drought conditions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs. State officials bumped the drought level on both islands up from normal conditions–Level 0–to the first tier back in June. Mild drought conditions...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Sea Education Association to Expand Falmouth Campus

FALMOUTH – The Sea Education Association is set to expand its campus in Falmouth. The association recently announced that they entered into a deal with Gosnold, Inc. to purchase their 2.37 acre property at 165 Woods Hole Road by the Woodwell Climate Research Center. The plot of land features...
FALMOUTH, MA
WUPE

What is the Hottest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Massachusetts summers are something special. Take Berkshire County, for example, people enjoy being part of our special nook in Western Massachusetts. Who can blame them? We offer it all including swimming, biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and more. We have beautiful lakes scattered throughout Berkshire County including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Lake Buel in Monterey/New Marlborough, Lake Ashmere in Hinsdale/Peru, Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge and Laurel Lake in Lee just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Beech Forest Trail Boardwalk Repairs Begin

PROVINCETOWN – Repair work on the Beech Forest Trail boardwalk has begun. The Cape Cod National Seashore recently announced that crews will be repairing and replacing the elevated boardwalk in Provincetown, blocking off a roughly half-mile section of the trail to visitors. The project is the start of a...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WSBS

How Much Does it Cost in Massachusetts to Legally Change Your Name?

Okay, some people are just not happy with their birth names. Luckily, in the state of Massachusetts, you are able to legally change your name without too much hassle. When I think of someone wanting to change their name I always think of that Seinfeld episode entitled The Masseuse where Elaine's new boyfriend named Joel Rifkin shares a name with the famous real-life serial killer. You may remember from the episode that Elaine and Joel go back and forth with new name ideas to the point where they get fighting about it, fun stuff.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed one-time relief rebate for Massachusetts taxpayers

WORCESTER, Mass. —Taxpayers across Massachusetts could see a one-time rebate by the end of September due to inflation cutting into a lot of families’ budgets and this is one way to offer relief, House democrats said. The proposal would send one-time rebates of $250 to individual taxpayers and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy