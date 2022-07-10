ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Extends hot streak in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hicks went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's extra-inning loss to...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Mock Draft: Orioles take Termarr Johnson at No. 1; Padres scoop up Kumar Rocker

The 2022 MLB Draft is only a few days away. Last year MLB pushed the draft back to the All-Star break in an effort to better market the event, and that will be the norm moving forward even though many executives don't like it. The draft used to be held during the first week of June. This year the three-day event begins Sunday, July 17.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Steps out of lineup

Arozarena is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Arozarena will take a seat for the first time since July 1, and he had a .239/.340/.522 slash line with three home runs and seven RBI during that 12-start stretch. Luke Raley, Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe will start from left to right in the outfield in Thursday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Heat most determined to acquire star, Raptors won't deal Scottie Barnes, per report

It's been almost two weeks since Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade, sending shockwaves around the league and forcing teams to scramble in the wee hours of free agency to see if they had what it takes to put a trade package together. Durant listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations, but the Nets haven't received any trade offers they find worthy of Durant's stature. But while no adequate trade offers have surfaced, Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Heat have been the most determined team in trying to acquire the former league MVP.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Primed for expanded role in Toronto

O'Hearn will start in right field and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. With six of the Royals' options in the outfield (Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor, Whit Merrifield, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez) all landing on the restricted list Thursday and ineligible to play in the four-game series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, O'Hearn should be a fixture in the lineup this weekend. Toronto is expected to bring four right-handed starting pitchers to the hill, which should lessen the possibility of the lefty-hitting O'Hearn exiting the starting nine. Despite having held down a spot on the active roster all season, O'Hearn has logged just 71 plate appearances through 88 games and is slashing .182/.225/.242.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Duron: Sent to Triple-A

Duron was returned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. Duron was promoted Tuesday as a replacement player since the Phillies were down a couple players due to their respective vaccination statuses. He made his big-league debut Wednesday and allowed two hits with one strikeout in a scoreless inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Returns from paternity leave

The Rockies reinstated Bryant (personal) from the paternity list Thursday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. He'll start in left field and bat third in the Rockies' series finale with the Padres. Bryant took the maximum three days away from the team to be with his wife and their...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mets' Travis Jankowski: Retreats to bench

Jankowski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs. Jankowski went 0-for-8 with two walks while starting in all three of the Mets' contests in Atlanta earlier this week, but he'll return to the bench Thursday with Jeff McNeil (paternity list) and Starling Marte (groin) checking back into the lineup following three- and four-game absences, respectively. McNeil, Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha will likely represent the Mets' top options in the outfield moving forward, so Jankowski's starts are expected to be few and far between.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Louis Head: Claimed by Orioles

The Orioles claimed Head (shoulder) off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Currently on the injured list rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Head threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The righty has only been out since June 22, so he doesn't figure to need much more rehab work at the lower levels. Head has a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings this season, so it's no guarantee he gets opportunities with the Orioles when fully up to speed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Velocity down again in loss

Iglesias (2-6) took the loss against Houston on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning. His velocity has been down recently, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The veteran closer was brought in with the score tied in the top...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Bruins' Connor Carrick: Lands with Boston

Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday. Carrick spent most of last season with AHL Charlotte while under contract to the Kraken. He posted 32 points in 59 contests with the Checkers, and he'll likely move on to AHL Providence for the bulk of 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Remains out of lineup

Sanchez isn't starting Thursday against the White Sox. Sanchez has lost out on playing time recently and will retreat to the bench for the fifth time in the last seven matchups. Jose Miranda is serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

