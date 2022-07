Better sleeping patterns help create more time. A woman is lying down on a white bed.Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels. Being a grownup adult is not as simple as we thought when we were kids. We have got responsibilities for which we have to buy enough time. One way of buying your time is by creating it. You don’t have to pay a monetary value for buyings. I’ll tell you what I do to buy time more efficiently. I have changed my sleeping schedule, which has helped me become more productive.

2022-03-18