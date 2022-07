MECOSTA COUNTY — 4-H members got a chance to show off their sheep, both inside and outside of the show ring, Monday evening at the Mecosta County Fair. Spectators lined the fencing to watch groups of young shepherds, ranging in age from 6 years old through 18 years old, lead their sheep around the show ring during Monday's Sheep Show. Each participant received a ribbon, as well as advice from the judge.

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO