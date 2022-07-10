ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Tell us what you think: What's good and bad about living in Cumberland County?

By The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
Elected officials and other community leaders often share what they think is good and what needs to be fixed in Cumberland County.

What we're interested in learning about, though, is what you think are the best and worst aspects of living in Cumberland County or in Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Spring Lake or one of the smaller municipalities.

What are the positives of where you live? Where do you think there's room for growth and improvement?

You might consider any or all of the following aspects in your responses: local government; housing; cost of living; employment; education; healthcare; business; public transport; walkability; greenspaces; shopping; dining; entertainment; recreation; community involvement; culture; activities; atmosphere and environment (both physical and community); and aesthetics.

Tell us what you think for a story we'll be sharing with our readers later this month.

Click this link or fill out the form embedded below.

TherealisT75
4d ago

I must say that after arriving here from Germany (6 yrs), my kids were struggling. It was a culture shock, but as any military family we had to adapt. The list of off limit areas that I received after in processing Bragg was a bit lengthy! So just like any place you go, you know where to be and not to be at night! lol We could use more recreational activities for the families and children here. There is simply not enough for them to do here. There aren’t many things for adults to do either. We need a family restaurant in West Fayetteville. A steakhouse or something nice. I think we have 2-3 steak restaurants here and if you go on a certain day, you will find yourself waiting for hours. The cost of living in Fayetteville is great! My wife is from California and I’m from New York so we are pleased with the cost of living expenses. Fayetteville is also centrally located. We often wake up and just ride. We are close to the beach, the mountains, the city life in uptown Charlotte, and the shopping in Raleigh, just to name a few. Considering how small this town is, the crime here is ridiculous! It’s quite scary to be truthful. This city need to get this figured out! The traffic here is insane. Again, we have way too many accidents for a town of this size. The drivers here are reckless…running red lights, speeding, no use of turning signals, etc! The city need to get a handle on this as well. You rarely see any patrol cars monitoring speed. So keep recruiting and beef up the staff at

Carl Drew
4d ago

Couches, Mattresses and Garbage piled by the road for months.I know our elected Officials see and do nothing. It was not like this when I transferred here in 1974. No pride anymore.

bman 148
4d ago

it's no different than any other, depends who you see or run into ! we have garbage, that for real , but we have good too !

