Tell us what you think: What's good and bad about living in Cumberland County?

Elected officials and other community leaders often share what they think is good and what needs to be fixed in Cumberland County.

What we're interested in learning about, though, is what you think are the best and worst aspects of living in Cumberland County or in Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Spring Lake or one of the smaller municipalities.

What are the positives of where you live? Where do you think there's room for growth and improvement?

You might consider any or all of the following aspects in your responses: local government; housing; cost of living; employment; education; healthcare; business; public transport; walkability; greenspaces; shopping; dining; entertainment; recreation; community involvement; culture; activities; atmosphere and environment (both physical and community); and aesthetics.

Tell us what you think for a story we'll be sharing with our readers later this month.

Click this link or fill out the form embedded below.