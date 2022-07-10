ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Great night': Exeter baseball brothers lend a hand to Dover 10-year-olds team

By Jay Pinsonnault, Portsmouth Herald
DOVER — When your mother asks you for a favor, you do it. Even if it means helping out a rival town.

Parker Lendrum, and his older brother, Jonathan, a pair of Exeter High School graduates, arrived at Sullivan Field on Wednesday night to help out at practice for the Dover baseball 10-year-old tournament team.

Susan Lendrum, the mother of twin boys Harrison and Jonathan, as well as Parker, works with Janice Packard, the wife of Dover’s coach Kirk Packard at Main Street School in Exeter.

Janice, a first-grade teacher, knew Susan’s three sons were successful in baseball with the twins playing at Division III Husson University, and Parker is set to play for Southern New Hampshire University, a Division II program, in the fall.

Janice asked Susan if the three brothers might have a free night to share their knowledge of baseball with a group of 10-year-olds. Parker and Jonathan were available, while Harrison, a rising senior at Husson, had academic commitments.

“It was a great experience being out there with all the kids and giving back to the baseball community,” said Parker, who graduated from Exeter High School in June and will play baseball this fall at Southern New Hampshire University. “The kids were all great. They all behaved very well and it was pretty obvious they were all taught respect by their coaches. It was a great time.”

Susan Lendrum said she was pretty excited the two made time to help out.

“I was really proud they were giving back to the sport that so many people helped get them to where they are,” Susan said. “It’s nice to see them giving back, for sure.”

The Dover team has had two scrimmages this summer and will play in its first tournament this weekend in South Berwick, Maine.

“(The Lendrums) were great,” Kirk Packard said. “My wife knew they were pretty successful baseball players and she put it all together. The kids came out, and helped run some stations. Great night.”

The team was split into three groups; Kirk led a fielding station, Parker led a pitching station, and Jonathan manned a hitting station.

“We just went out there so the kids could see some older players and get some training from us,” Parker said. “I was thinking about what we went through when we were their age playing all-stars. We took them through warm-ups and split them up into different groups.”

Jonathan was a catcher for Husson his first two years, but didn’t play this past season to devote more time in his pursuit of a doctorate in physical therapy.

“It was really good to get back on the field, especially taking this year off,” Jonathan said. “It was good working with the kids and seeing their faces and inspiring a new generation of baseball players. I think they warmed up to us pretty quickly. They were a little confused at first of who we were, but once Coach Packard explained who we were and what we were doing there, the kids were excited and happy that we were there.”

“Both boys re-emphasized the points we coaches try to make in practice to always listen to what you're hearing from the coaches and to try and implement what you hear,” Kirk said. “For our boys to hear it from two kids who have had success rather than some old guys who used to play back when he was 10 years old, I think it has a more meaningful impact.”

Parker Lendrum, who is also scheduled help out at the Exeter Blue Hawk Baseball Camp later this month, went 4-2 with an 1.32 ERA this past season for the Blue Hawks, striking out 47 over 37 innings.

"Parker is exactly the kind of young man you'd want to have helping young kids at baseball practice or any kind of community activity," Exeter High School baseball coach Bruce Joyce said. "He sets a great example for kids to follow and his positive attitude is infectious. I'm sure the kids and coaches enjoyed learning from him."

Packard was impressed with how Parker and Jonathan quickly got the attention of the boys.

“They showed immediate engagement in the players on our team, that’s what I liked,” Kirk said. “With having no prior experience working with them, it was interesting to watch their hands-on approach with our players.”

Members of the team include Wesley Packard, Nicholas Argyros, Brady Lanoue, Bryce Kinnicutt, John Veinott, Liam Thompson, Elijah Kennedy, Cameron Rivais, Freddie Pratt, Miles Brodeur and Castle Pizz.

