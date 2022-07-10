Color Us Connected: Jan. 6 hearings pose questions on U.S. democracy for us all

This column appears every other week in Foster’s Daily Democrat and the Tuskegee News. This week, Guy Trammell, an African American man from Tuskegee, Alabama, and Amy Miller, a white woman from South Berwick, Maine, address the Jan. 6 congressional hearings.

In the 1963 court case Lee v. Macon County Board of Education, U.S. District Judge Frank Johnson ordered Macon County schools to desegregate after Anthony Lee, the Black teenager for whom the case was named, and 12 of his Black schoolmates attempted to integrate the all-white Tuskegee High School.

Johnson's ruling ultimately caused every public school in Alabama to integrate. However, it also caused a third-grader attending school in Notasulga, just north of Tuskegee, to see his school bus on the TV news each night. His parents, who received threatening phone calls, sent his older sister away to school for her protection. The Ku Klux Klan burned a cross in his yard. The 8-year-old boy didn’t understand what was going on.

The congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol building reveal the disgusting, shocking and unlawful behavior of a deadly mob of people that destroyed public property, defecated in the halls, and caused people to be maimed and even die. Many of those from the assault went partying in town that evening and returned the next day as tourists, as if they had done nothing wrong.

However, the chilling truth from the hearings reveals a much more sinister plot by the president of the United States to retain power at any cost.

A telling episode concerned a former Donald Trump campaign worker assigned to the president's Secret Service detail. On Jan. 6, Vice President Mike Pence was hustled to the armored motorcade garage in the Capitol, but he refused to get into the Secret Service car. The president's guard called the vice president's chief of security, urging that Pence be placed in the car and driven away, but was told “No!” because the plan allegedly was to “fly Pence off to Alaska,” preventing him from certifying the 2020 election and keeping President Trump in office.

On Aug. 28, 1963, roughly 250,000 people arrived in Washington D.C. to join the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, a demonstration in support of civil rights for Black Americans. Before the march, then-President John F. Kennedy had 19,000 troops stationed in the D.C. suburbs and ordered extra security for the U.S. Capitol building, expecting Dr. Martin L. King Jr. to come and take it over.

However, the march promoted not violent overthrow or assaults on the government, but the proclaimed tenets of U.S. democracy, the application of liberty and freedom, and the idea that “all men are created equal.”

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss was a Georgia Fulton County election official targeted by Trump, who claimed falsely that she had tampered with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump’s allegation caused her to be attacked on social media, and even her grandmother was assaulted in her home. Her mother, Ruby Freeman, also an election worker, testified: “I’ve lost my name, and I’ve lost my reputation. I’ve lost my sense of security, all because a group of people, starting with Number 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani, decided to scapegoat me, and my daughter Shaye, to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen.”

The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol building is not an exception to the rule in America; in fact, it shows the underlying fiber of who we are and what we value. Just as during Reconstruction, when both lynching and mob rule were the order of the day, and on Sept. 13, 1926, when the Klan lawfully marched in Washington D.C., the assault reveals the true values at the foundation of our society - as they were in 1963, when the white Notasulga third-grader and his family were attacked for supporting integration.

By Amy Miller

Guy and I generally don’t like to write about politics. We like to address issues without dividing the world into parties or tribes.

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig apparently doesn’t like to talk about politics either. Last week, he said in written testimony for the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings that the U.S. is in a "war" over the nation's democracy, and blamed one particular party, which actually was his own. He told a news interviewer this was probably the only time in his career he has said something political.

In any event, we decided to address the Jan. 6 hearings in our column. It exemplifies the polarity pulling our country apart.

More than 40% of Americans reportedly believe the 2020 elections were not legitimate. If members of the other side believed the elections had been rigged, or fraudulent, or stolen, what would they have done? What actions would they have considered acceptable?

When you believe your side is in the right, and believe it intensely, it’s almost impossible to imagine a flipped scenario.

So, the question remains, what is OK to do when you decide your country – a democracy – is on the brink of extinction? Is it OK to storm the Capitol, to protest violently? To ignore the ruling of the courts? These questions are worth asking because no matter what party or policies you believe in, you may well believe that democracy is threatened right now and that it is your job to protect it.

As our system is set up, if we don’t accept the integrity and findings of our election officials, we can turn to the courts. But if we don’t accept the ruling of the courts, what is left?

The courts get it wrong sometimes. They have freed guilty men and imprisoned innocent ones. They have awarded funding to litigants who in fact don’t deserve it.

They have at times handed down lighter sentences for white-collar criminals than for petty thieves. Our institutions are made up of humans, whose decisions and judgments are influenced by their own backgrounds, experiences and biases.

But when we stop respecting the words and rulings of this system of law, we are left with few alternatives. We can engage in peaceful civil disobedience, risking imprisonment. Or we can resort to violence.

And when that violence determines the direction the country is moving, and who is in charge, we have moved from a democracy into anarchy, oligarchy or dictatorship.

Amy and Guy can be reached at colorusconnected@gmail.com