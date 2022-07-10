Coalition against COVID-19 reflects on first anniversary, future plans

Over a year later, the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 (NEMSCAC) wants to become visible in the community and address the full aspect of health.

The organization’s mission has been to vaccinate, engage and educate the community. Since that first mobile vaccine event in April 2021, it’s been a partnership between vaccine providers, which currently includes Twin Docs Healthcare, owned by Dr. Tia Beasley; Black-led organizations such as Project ELECT and the Mississippi Minority Farmers Alliance (MMFA); numerous volunteers, such as Eliza Pillars RN Association of Mississippi District 1 in Tupelo; and the community.

The coalition began with a desire to help underserved populations gain vaccine access. NEMSCAC co-founder and board member Tomika Townsend realized the need after her mother and family members had difficulty accessing appointments nearby, some travelling over 100 miles away to Greenwood to get vaccinated.

She contacted state Rep. Rickey Thompson and sparked the initial coalition connections. Thompson used his leverage in Jackson to contact then-State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“(Coalition members) were able to, in March, start saying the word or envisioning mobile vaccines,” said Dr. Vernon Rayford, the NEMSCAC board chairman and a physician.

What followed was over 2,300 COVID-19 vaccinations across North Mississippi and as far south as Scooba. The coalition has been to churches, schools, jails, football games and events, made home visits and vaccinated ages 5 and up.

“There’s nothing like seeing what you envisioned actually come to fruition,” Townsend said.

Lessons from the first year

NEMSCAC specifically aimed to reach rural populations, racial and ethnic minorities, and any other groups facing disparities. Meeting the underserved where they were with mobile vaccinations made vaccine access more feasible, Thompson said. It was a chance to become directly involved in providing solutions. Thompson, who is also a nurse, administered vaccines.

“It’s been very exciting to make sure that the population that wants to receive a vaccine, that they have access to it,” Thompson said.

Community feedback has been great, Townsend said. Knowing that many Black people are church-oriented, the group connected with pastors, who helped get the word out and hosted mobile vaccinations at their churches. That suppport and having Black physicians and nurses, people who often looked like the communities they served, helped garner trust.

Project ELECT is proud of the coalition’s work, said chairman Robert Hall. Their initial vision during the pandemic was to be an informational tool for the African American community. African Americans were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 because of the higher rate of preexisting conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and respiratory diseases among the population.

The organization’s health committee, led by Rayford and Dr. Eric Lewis, its treasurer and an orthopedic surgeon, provided education on COVID-19, safety and the effectiveness of the vaccine starting in December 2020. The biggest concern was vaccine hesitancy, but by January, they realized access was a bigger issue, Rayford said.

Since joining the coalition, the group’s focused on spreading information and providing physical support. It was good to see Project ELECT’s communication help vaccinate so many people, said Project ELECT chaplain OJ Salters.

“We’re going to be here to continue to support them in their efforts,” Hall said.

The past year taught Townsend to appreciate her community more. She was able to provide vaccines to her native Zion Springs. She even vaccinated her father, who initially was against it.

“It was really touching for me because as a little girl, I saw these people and they watched me grow up,” Townsend said.

Future vision

Now a nonprofit, NEMSCAC’s goal is to become visible in the community, not just giving shots, Rayford said.

In March, Toyota Mississippi provided a $165,000 grant to improve mobile efforts, which included the purchase of two minivans. It will continue working with different community groups like Vitalant, the local blood bank, and others through health fairs.

For Project ELECT, the coalition’s success has inspired their own efforts. The group wants to expand to other topics, such as crime intervention. Gun violence is a current concern, and the organization wants to talk with law enforcement on how to prevent it. They plan to continue to grow with the coalition to cover not just Lee, but multiple counties — and eventually the nation — Hall said.

One concern is tackling pre-existing healthcare challenges for racial and ethnic minorities, rural versus non-rural populations, the working poor and throughout Northeast Mississippi in general. It will also focus on the health impacts of issues such as a lack of access to the internet, healthcare and insurance; food insecurity; and housing instability.

“Even prior to the pandemic, there were still health disparities that needed to be addressed, and likely, if we’re able to shift our emphasis from the pandemic, those health disparities will become more of a focus,” Lewis said.

In the meantime, the work is not over. For its second year, NEMSCAC will still emphasize the continued safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

As vaccine demand has decreased, the group has continued encouraging others to practice preventive measures. This year, NEMSCAC partnered with the Community Health Center Association of Mississippi. With a grant it received, the coalition can provide financial incentives for vaccines to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Beyond the 2,300 shots, NEMSCAC wants to have positively impacted multiple times more through its overall efforts.

“I hope that people can look to the coalition and see us as a model for addressing our community issues through our community efforts. As a group of people brought together by COVID, we were able to accomplish something that none of us could have done individually,” Rayford said.