Barcelona manager Xavi has told the club to sell seven players after terms were agreed over the transfer of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United. To date, the Spanish giants have parted ways with Dani Alves after deciding not to extend his contract. French centre back Clement Lenglet has been shipped out on loan to Tottenham Hotspur. Philippe Coutinho’s loan move to Aston Villa has now been made permanent. And loanees Adama Traore and Luuk de Jong have both left the club after their spell at the Nou Camp came to an end.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO