A 32-year-old Midland man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for two counts of criminal sexual conduct. Randal Scott Myers was sentenced to serve between 57 months and 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections on July 7. Midland County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Carras also sentenced Myers to lifetime compliance to register as a sex offender and electronic monitoring.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO