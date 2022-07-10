ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile curfews come with consequences, but not the ones they're designed for, studies show

By Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Juvenile curfews are returning to some of America's largest cities as local leaders explore ways to curb gun violence.

Leaders in both Philadelphia and Chicago, in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in their cities, are among those who have pushed proposals to impose more stringent curfew ordinances to limit juvenile victimization and involvement rates. The efforts were approved in both cities but experts say juvenile curfews have historically proven ineffective and often come with unintended consequences.

four4stars
4d ago

Yes this is another joke by this administration after the first five black kids get arrested they will be screaming racial profiling and krasner will be changing the police with some ridiculous charge

Reply(2)
5
jody
4d ago

Too many parents don’t care where their kids are or what they do.

Reply(3)
14
Stratocaster
4d ago

There's so many unwanted children in Philly, only gonna be more now that abortion is illegal. These kids are making more kids, no birth control, many STDs

Reply(3)
2
 

