Juvenile curfews come with consequences, but not the ones they're designed for, studies show
Juvenile curfews are returning to some of America's largest cities as local leaders explore ways to curb gun violence.
Leaders in both Philadelphia and Chicago, in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in their cities, are among those who have pushed proposals to impose more stringent curfew ordinances to limit juvenile victimization and involvement rates. The efforts were approved in both cities but experts say juvenile curfews have historically proven ineffective and often come with unintended consequences.
