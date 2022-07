July 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 7:53 a.m. after the caller found that her elderly husband who suffers from dementia and limited mobility had walked away from their home. The property is located in the Kettle Moraine Forest off of Kettle Moraine Drive in the Town of Kewaskum.

KEWASKUM, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO