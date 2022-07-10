ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘One Piece Film: Gold’ heads back to theaters for anniversary screening

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

“One Piece Film: Gold ” is celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2022 and as part of this milestone, a special two-night limited engagement screening of the movie will be playing select Central Florida theaters at 7 p.m. on July 24 and 26.

Originally released in 2016, “One Piece Film: Gold” is the 13th “One Piece” film and follows Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they travel to Gran Tesoro, a luxurious city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government where the powerful and cruel “Casino King” Gild Tesoro reigns supreme. Series creator Eiichiro Oda executive-produced the film, which features an original story by Tsutomu Kuroiwa.

This fan-favorite film’s return to theaters will feature some exciting bonus content including an exclusive pre-show interview with Goro Taniguchi, the director of the upcoming 15th movie in the series, “One Piece Film: Red,” which will be released in Japan on Aug. 6, and hit North American theaters later in the fall. Fans can also catch a glimpse at this new film’s trailer during the screening as well.

The “One Piece” anime franchise, which has been going since 1999, has established itself as one of the most popular anime in North America. Earlier this year, CenturyLinkQuote compiled state-by-state search information about various anime franchises and found that “One Piece” was the most searched-for anime in not only Florida but also across the U.S., handily beating out newer series like “My Hero Academia” and “Attack on Titan.”

Tickets are now on sale for several Central Florida theaters showing this special re-release, including AMC Disney Springs 24, Regal Winter Park Village 20 and Cinemark Orlando and XD. The dubbed version of the film will be shown on July 24, while the July 26 screenings will be in Japanese with English subtitles only.

More information on this film can be found at the official Fathom Events website . “One Piece Film: Gold” can also be rented or purchased to stream at home through Amazon Prime Video .

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

