Covid-19: Infections surge across UK as cases jump by more than half a million

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise thought to be driven by the latest Omicron variants.

One in 25 people in England, one in 20 in Wales and one in 17 in Scotland are infected with the virus.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), some 2.3 million people are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier.

Hospital admissions are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.