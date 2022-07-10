ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

Woman pours gasoline over man and sets him on fire in California park

By Kate Gill
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kB525_0gacWRDE00

A woman douses a man with gasoline as he sits in a Californian park before setting him on fire.

Sanger Police Department officers found the man with severe burns to the upper half of his body in a park near Fresno on Thursday, July 7.

Surveillance footage allegedly captures Patricia Castillo, 48, throwing gasoline over the man as he sits on the grass.

While he attempts to back away from her, Castillo places a lighter close to his shirt, instantly engulfing him in flames.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries.

Comments / 33

whaaaat?
3d ago

Where are the gas protests? If they would require more background checks prior to gas sales this wouldn’t happen.

Reply
3
Olga
4d ago

He must of done something really bad to that woman.Nowadays people are taking things to the extreme ..

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Tulare named

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Tulare are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Maple Avenue and D Street around 1:30 a.m. after a man called and said he was shot.  When officers arrived they say they found the victim behind a building […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Brother, father charged in double homicide of sister and her boyfriend

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – New details were released Wednesday in a press conference by Fresno police about a shooting that occurred in southeast Fresno Friday night. According to the Fresno Police Department, two suspects, Gerardo Zurita and Leobardo Zurita, were both arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing Raul ‘Bobby’ Nunez and Stacy Zurita, the […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Sanger, CA
Sanger, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Washburn Fire containment drops at Yosemite

Residents of towns at the edge of the Washburn Fire thanked firefighters and asked questions about efforts to get them back into their homes. The fire forced the evacuation of several campsites, and the town of Wawona where officials say about 150 people lived and where hundreds of other tourists to Yosemite National Park were staying.
WAWONA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: 2 sentenced for deadly drive-by shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in 2020, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, the DA’s office announced that Thyshawn Thompson, 26, and Lenard Luster, 25, were sentenced for a drive-by shooting that killed Demarko White, […]
FRESNO, CA
nypressnews.com

California woman caught on video setting man on fire: cops

A California woman was caught on video setting a man on fire at a local park, according to police. Patricia Castillo, 48, doused her victim with gasoline as he lay on the grass in a park in Sanger near Fresno shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, then set the man ablaze, cops said in a Facebook post.
SANGER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Violent Crime#Accident#Californian#Sanger Police Department
ABC30 Central Valley

Murder charge filed in 2008 Tulare cold case

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A murder charge has been filed in the 2008 cold case shooting of 21-year-old Hernan Diaz. The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says on August 12, 2008, Diaz was shot multiple times through his bedroom window at an apartment on E. Birch. They say it was...
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Father and son arrested for shooting death of family member, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A father and son were arrested Tuesday for the shooting death of their sister and daughter, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say, Stacy Zurita, 21, and Raul “Bobby” Nunez, 25, were shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Detectives say that...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Tourist Researching California Family Found Dead on Hike Had to Be Rescued After Getting Lost

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrested after assaulting officers, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A man has been arrested following a domestic abuse incident and for allegedly assaulting multiple officers in Visalia, police say. Officials say they received the call around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a domestic disturbance. According to the Visalia Police Department, upon arriving at the scene, officers learned […]
VISALIA, CA
FOX26

Skimmer device found on bank ATM in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMPH) — Porterville Police are warning people to keep an eye on their financial statements after a skimming device, or skimmer, was found in the card slot of a bank’s ATM machine. The department announced the discovery, but did not release the name of the bank...
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare PD arrest several suspects in deadly shooting

TULARE – Tulare police are questioning several suspects who struck three people and killed one on Stoney Creek Street over the weekend. According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 the officers responded to the 1000 block of Stoney Creek Street regarding four to five shots fired. Upon arrival three subjects were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to local area hospitals for treatment.
TULARE, CA
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy