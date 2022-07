Michigan is involved with the Michigan Army National Guard on a first-of-its-kind NIL deal. The full press release can be read below. 120 student-athletes from the University of Michigan (UofM) will partner with the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) on a name, image and likeness (NIL) Army recruitment campaign arranged by Valiant Management Group. The kickoff event will occur at the Grand Ledge Armory at 10 a.m. on July 15, 2022 at 10600 W. Eaton Hwy., Grand Ledge.

