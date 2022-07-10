ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Opinion: 'Replacement theory' and the danger of mixing religion and nationalism

By Robert Montgomery
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wP6Hr_0gacTeqQ00

Most Americans remember how we won in the Revolutionary War. We fought against a much stronger professional army, often retreating and losing battles, yet in the end succeeded in defeating the British, with important help from the French Navy.

The nationalistic fervor of the American revolutionaries played an important part. Nationalism is very useful when opposing outside domination as America did in its Revolution. America’s Revolution became an inspiration for many peoples to obtain their independence from outside domination.

I remember the nationalistic fervor in China where I grew up. Foreigners were called “foreign devils” everywhere we went. There was good reason for the resentment against foreigners after the “century of humiliation” of unequal treaties that included the coercion of China to buy opium in the name of “free trade.” In the competition between the Communists and the Nationalists after World War II, the Communists were able to win eventually because they were able to identify themselves as more nationalistic than the Nationalist Party. The Communist showed their extreme nationalism by expelling all foreigners.

Ho Chi-Min was a waiter in Paris after World War I and was inspired by President Wilson’s vision of the right of national sovereignty. Although Ho wanted to meet Wilson, he did not get the opportunity. History might have been different, if Wilson had met Ho. America was so blinded by the danger of Communism that it did not see that the basic desire of the Vietnamese was to gain national independence. They had fought the domination of their northern neighbor, China, for 1,000 years. The American defeat in Vietnam was in large part accomplished by the ability of the North Vietnamese to identify themselves as more nationalistic than the corrupt autocrats we were allied with. After America left Vietnam, it became one of our good friends. America has also been involved in a series of nations in the Middle East (Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan) where internal groups harnessed nationalistic fervor to oppose, and in some case remove, the forces we backed. Right now, the leader of Ukraine, President Zelensky, is using nationalistic fervor to overcome the Russian invasion, and it appears to be succeeding.

For some reason, leaders of outside forces seem to underestimate the power of the emotions behind nationalism and the power of nationalistic forces against superior outside forces. This is surprising because Americans were very inspired by nationalism in our Revolution. You have to feel nationalistic fervor in yourself to realize its power. Unfortunately, nationalistic fervor can combine with other emotions that people have. One is from ethnicity. Nationalism can be mixed with ethnic consciousness and especially fear of the loss of ethnic identity. “Replacement theory” is attempting to call on such fear to oppose development of a diverse society in which people of every ethnic background can create a unified society in America that benefits everyone.

Another dangerous connection is when people mix religion with nationalism. We are seeing that in America in the “Christian nationalism” movement. They want their nation to endorse and protect their religion from non-believers.  Autocrats and non-democratic movements have a history of using religion to gain support. Remember Constantine? The quasi religion of Communism has used resentment against foreign domination to gain support from populations. Western colonialism helped to create many nationalistic movements against Western domination. The nationalistic spirit can be used by both autocrats and democracies. Unfortunately, nationalism can also be used against those who seek cooperation with other nations. The “America First” slogan represents a non-cooperative nationalism. “America First” people use this slogan to oppose important areas of international cooperation, such as the UN, the World Health Organization, and NATO. A healthy ethnically mixed democracy like America balances international cooperation with national needs, such as domestic industries, international trade, and defense.

A basic need for a democracy is to maintain a healthy nationalism. It is wise to realize the power of nationalism, but to avoid extreme nationalism that uses people’s emotions in unhelpful and destructive ways. Nations should be able to protect their national identity, but at the same time interact with other nations in ways that are mutually beneficial. The health and well-being of stronger nations is enhanced by contributing to the well-being of weaker nations. For example, we see this clearly in relation to pandemics, but also in general economic development. Another example: America can and should do much to aid the countries to our south to be strong democracies with strong economies.

Rev. Robert L. Montgomery, who holds a Ph.D. in social scientific studies of religion, lives in Black Mountain.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Opinion: 'Replacement theory' and the danger of mixing religion and nationalism

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Communism#Americans#British#The French Navy#Communists#Nationalists#The Nationalist Party
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
World War II
AFP

US VP Harris launches $600m push into the Pacific

The United States launched a major push into the Pacific on Wednesday, seeking to hold off China’s advance in the region, with Vice President Kamala Harris announcing $600 million in funding at a key regional summit. The US vice president thanked Fiji President Voreqe Bainimarama for inviting her to speak at the summit and said the US was ready to "embark on a new chapter" in the Pacific.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden says 9.1% inflation is 'unacceptably high' but blames out-of-date figures that don't 'reflect full impact' of gas prices decreasing by 40 cents: BoA analysts say SEVERE recession is necessary

Inflation in the U.S. rose to 9.1 percent in June, the highest since 1981 and a greater increase than economists predicted as President Joe Biden claims the issue is subsiding. The consumer price index, a broad measure of goods and services in the nation, soared above the 8.8 percent Dow...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Macron, Biden and other powerful figures named in the Uber Files so far

New reports tracing Uber’s history under Travis Kalanick are damning, and not only for the company. Over a dozen government leaders and former Uber executives are mentioned in the Uber Files, a collection of thousands of documents obtained by The Guardian detailing Uber’s attempts to lobby policymakers and push growth by breaking rules. Former Uber exec Mark MacGann is the whistleblower behind the files and is also partly implicated by them.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Affluent white female Democrats push away Hispanic and working-class voters

This ain’t your grandfather’s Democratic Party anymore. In fact, your grandfather is probably a Republican now. A political realignment is on the horizon while affluent white Democrats ignore kitchen table issues. The New York Times continues to release data from the most recent Siena College poll. Data published...
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Jet-lagged dinners and Biden's gift to the Middle East

JERUSALEM — President JOE BIDEN had different plans for engaging the Middle East. But the world has a way of intervening. Since the beginning of his administration, he’s sought to downgrade the importance of the region so as not to wade into intractable problems such as the brokering of a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And in a sign that he was planning to conduct Middle East diplomacy differently than his predecessors, he pledged to end the United States’ customary snugness with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist JAMAL KHASHOGGI, a U.S. resident.
POTUS
TheStreet

China’s Challenge With Iron Ore

Iron ore prices have remained volatile since hitting a record high in May 2021. With uncertainties persisting on both the supply and demand side, price fluctuations look set to continue. Contents. China’s Iron Ore Dependency. China is the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, and despite being the third-largest...
INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Biden’s wash, rinse, repeat comms strategy

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. RACHEL CARMONA was not thrilled when she saw the statement over the weekend from outgoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy