Opinion: Supreme Court's decision on coaches' prayer ignores power, pressure over youth

School clubs and sports may have gotten me through junior and senior high school.

There were many moments where participation in these activities gave me meaning and joy as well as, at times, kept me from less than helpful adolescent choices. The relationships formed, meaning found, and lessons learned have continued to shape and feed my life in the years since that time. Having a place, finding and growing one’s abilities, being part of work that is bigger than yourself, learning that making sacrifices for a group doesn’t diminish you but takes you into something larger and more fulfilling, the group spirit and joy these offer are hugely significant and formative things in the life of young people.

As well, the most positive experiences on clubs and teams were ones where you knew the director/coach was there for your and the team’s growth and joy and kept these clubs/teams free from any personal agendas the director/coach might have.

Researching the positive effects of clubs and teams for adolescents offers the following: teamwork, group problem solving and camaraderie, social support, physical/mental/emotional benefits, improved mood, cognitive stimulation, attention focus, and elevated esteem. As well, young people participating in these activities tend to do better academically. In my case, I knew I had to keep my grades up to participate - a great motivator.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision that a school director/coach can lead prayers with those groups ignores entirely the power and pressure of a director/coach over the young people they are leading. The person who determines who plays, the person whose behavior establishes what it means to be a member of the team/group, the person whose demeanor establishes overtly and covertly who is a ‘real’ member of the group/team, should in no way be able to establish a religious practice as part of the group/team’s activities.

To ask a teenager to disagree with, to stand in contradiction to a director’s/coach’s action, to say, “Thank you, but no coach,” and to go stand apart from the team (of which they wish to be a part) while the coach acts out their religious practice is to ignore completely the power relationship between an adult and a teenager. Even if the director/coach states participation is not required, this still ignores the pressure for that young person to conform to the actions of the director/coach who holds the young person’s participation in their hands.

There is another issue the court has ignored. This is not simply about free speech as the court states. Allowing directors/coaches to establish prayer as part of a group/teams practice is to ignore the First Amendment of the Constitution which prohibits the government from making any law “respecting an establishment of religion.” This clause not only forbids the government from establishing an official religion, but also prohibits government actions that unduly favor one religion over another. As an employee of the state, a school employee making their religious practice part of that group/team’s activities is indeed establishing their particular religious practice as that which the leadership, the director/coach, is holding primary. The coach from Washington State, whose actions were the basis of the Supreme Court case, was not offering a time of ecumenical religious gathering, learning and exploration. It was a time to hold forth, to establish, his religious choice as that to which the team was subject.

What the Supreme Court has done is to unleash on school superintendents, principals, fellow coaches, young people and parents a Supreme Court ordained right for directors/coaches to establish, to tell their participants what it means to be a real member of the team: participation in the religion of the director/coach’s choice. What the Supreme Court has done is to open the Pandora’s box of determining what religious group’s prayers would be allowed by the director/coach, the parents, and all others who want their religion to be established as that used by the group/team. Having been to school board meetings which included the topic of religious inclusion at the schools, there is no lack of strongly emotional and conflicting beliefs about who and what should be practiced. Young people who simply wanted to be part of a place of esteem and group spirit, who simply wanted a place to grow with others and better themselves, who simply wanted the joy of participation in a group larger than themselves, who could learn all the lessons team and group participation teach, will now have that experience compromised by adults who feel the need to establish their religious beliefs upon others.

Rev. Todd Donatelli is a retired Episcopal priest living in Arden.

