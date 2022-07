The now-former coach who was seen shoving the winning players after a youth baseball game was identified as a Texas sergeant, and now he has been “relieved of duty.”. Video of the incident shows Kenneth Wendt bumping into kids during the post-game high-fives between two teams, McClatchy News previously reported. His team had lost the July 9 game in west Houston. Wendt has not commented publicly about the incident.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO