There's a better, less costly way than cutting inlets to help spur lagoon rebound| Opinion

Two recent articles by FLORIDA TODAY's Jim Waymer — "Hope Sprouts Eternal," June 5, and "$1M for Indian River Lagoon Recovery," June 10 — point out that near inlets like Sebastian, there is generally a much more healthy appearance of the IRL, with noticeable sea grass growth prompted by ocean water penetration.

In the first, he writes, "Because of the ocean water surging through the inlet, marine life stands a much greater chance of rebounding here than elsewhere in the 156-mile-long lagoon.

This gives us a clue to helping the IRL seagrass and sea life, including manatees.

In the June 10 story, Waymer states that "State lawmakers gave the Florida Institute of Technology $3 million, including nearly $1 million to create a temporary opening to the Indian River Lagoon so that more ocean water can flow into the estuary and possibly help clean it up."

In the past there have been suggestions to cut a few inlets between the ocean and the IRL to flush the estuary with clean ocean water. While that would help, the logistics and cost of creating and maintaining manmade inlets are prohibitive.

I want everyone to know I have no monetary motives for my proposal. I don't sell pumps or ducting. Rather, I've been a water monitor for the Marine Resources Council, MRC, since 2006, and am strictly interested in improving the fishing in my beloved river where I started angling in 1968.

And I believe there is another way to get the same or similar results with far less cost and disruption.

I propose the state/county set up a number of pumps that run 24 hours per day with special screened inlet gates in the ocean, with heavy-duty flexible piping buried in the sand conforming to the terrain over the dunes into the IRL shoreline waters. These need not be huge pumps, as they would be electrically powered off FPL's lines running 24 hours per day and would generate millions of gallons of clean water for the estuary — as much as 40 million gallons per month. The inlets and outlets for the piping would be identified by a simple screened structure with identifying signs warning of tampering, etc.

The ducts crossing any roads would either be buried under the roadway or be covered by some sort of hump, depending on road type and/or location.

A study of the maps of Florida's east coast shows small distances between the Atlantic waters and the IRL in numerous places which would be ideal for placing pumps. Eventually there could be as many as 11 pumps running 24 hours a day.

The pumps would be electrically powered and capable of running 24 hours per day. They could be submersible or above ground electrical pumps with various capacities ranging from 25 gallons per minute to 130 gallons or more, moving 20 to 40 million gallons per month. There are numerous heavy duty pumps which could fill this need.

This along with all other efforts underway would make a major improvement to the IRL and would stimulate new grass growth, in my opinion.

This pump scheme need not be a permanent infrastructure. If monitoring the IRL indicates improvement, the pumps could be turned off. If the IRL's condition stays good, we could then remove pumps. If conditions are better but not totally satisfactory, rerunning them could be easily done.

Of course energy does not come free. FPL may donate the power, or the state or some organization may fund the cost of the electrical power. Same goes for the construction efforts to install the pumps and piping, etc.

If scientists think we need to be cautious in this implementation, then Mosquito Lagoon would be a good testing ground to verify the benefits this method. A few pumps placed in this area where no civilization exists could be monitored and if all is satisfactory, more pumps could be placed further south in the IRL.

George Minto, a Titusville resident, is a retired Lockheed Martin aerospace director.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: There's a better, less costly way than cutting inlets to help spur lagoon rebound| Opinion