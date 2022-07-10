Today's letters: Readers comment on Senate race, partisans and pedestrian safety

Support Demings

I fully support the men and women of law enforcement and have donated to the FSA for many years to underscore that point. I also understand that, due to mass shootings where automatic rifles are utilized and that these types of events are now raging in our country, law enforcement fears they are being outgunned — and when you look at the recent events, it is clear they are. Innocent people, including law enforcement personnel, are dying because Congress has failed to do the right thing — the responsible thing.

Therefore, what I do not understand is why law enforcement organizations are endorsing Marco Rubio for another term as U.S. senator for Florida. He has not — and will not — vote to protect us. He and the rest of the Republican lawmakers will not do — and have not done — anything to pass responsible gun safety laws.

AR15s and other weapons of war should not be available for sale in our country, nor should they be owned by ordinary citizens. When the Brady Bill was in effect, deaths and assaults using these guns went down. As soon as that law sundowned, they went back up.

Thus, any logical person would wonder why law enforcement does not get behind Val Demings for U.S. senator. She was in law enforcement and was the police chief in Orlando. She gets it, and she will vote to protect our children and other citizens by getting these killing machines off of our streets. So, she gets my full support and I pray to God she wins along with enough other reasonable people so the U.S. Senate can finally vote responsibly to put an end to this madness.

Katy Brown, Ocala

Hard-partisan amusing

Response to the June 19 letter “Evaluate the news,” partisans need to be honest with themselves, party irrespective.

Bias can plainly be observed by the words chosen by hard partisans.

Several of the items listed in the letter have occurred with the writer’s own political party of choice.

"Stupid," "blindly," "propaganda," "wild promises," "lies," "billionaires" — all buzzwords that are regularly used against political opponents.

Billionaires regularly donate to Democratic candidates, often using obscure methods to circumvent campaign finance laws.

I find that letter to the editor somewhat amusing. Hard-partisan amusing.

Jeff Rice, Ocala

Pedestrian safety

The county is doing extensive road work on Maricamp Road through The Shores, and new signs and dividers are being installed to make drivers aware of traffic changes. In all of this work being done, why aren't there sidewalks installed? The Shores was established in the 1950s, and it is amazing that in a period of more than 60 years no one has considered installing sidewalks throughout Maricamp Road. People walk on the roadside to avoid wet grass and uneven terrain, and some actually walk down the center of the road to avoid walking on the grass. There are no bike paths, so bicyclists have to dodge oncoming traffic just to get from one store to another.

With all of the pedestrian and cyclist deaths in this county, the need for sidewalks in The Shores should be obvious. County commissioners should not wait until the next tragic event before making their decision. Let's make it safe for all pedestrians in this county.

Theresa Grimes, Belleview

