Dr. David Withun: Defying the odds at Jacksonville Classical Academy

With the recent release of this year’s FSA scores — the last before Florida’s change to the new FAST testing — it is worth taking a moment to consider what these scores measure and mean.

It is well-known that standardized test scores strongly correlate with students’ socioeconomic status. If one places schools in Duval County or in the entire state on a continuum from those with the highest proficiency rates to the lowest in math and reading, the result is a list that very closely matches an arrangement by percent of students from low-income households.

Jacksonville Classical Academy presents an interesting example of this phenomenon. As part of a wider network of classical charter schools affiliated with Hillsdale College, we share a common curriculum, pedagogical model, and philosophy of education with schools such as Pineapple Cove Classical Academy in Brevard County and St. Johns Classical Academy in Clay.

Both of these schools — and others throughout the state with a similar approach to education — are consistently high-performing schools that receive an A grade from the state based on standardized test scores.

Yet, as a 2021 Times-Union article pointed out, had school grades been issued, Jacksonville Classical would likely have received an F.

What is the difference between our school and these schools with identical curricula and educational approaches? Most of our students come from low-income households, whereas the majority of students at most other classical schools do not.

Jacksonville Classical’s students have nonetheless made significant progress in the past two years. Our students’ scores for both reading and math saw major increases in most grade levels tested by the FSA. In fact, our middle school students — many of whom came to us from district schools reading multiple grade levels behind — outscored the district’s averages in both subjects.

We still have a long way to go, but we are proud of the progress our students have made in just two years. We look forward to many more years of defying the odds by providing an excellent education to all students, no matter what their household income.

David Withun, Ph.D., is the founding head of school at Jacksonville Classical Academy and holds a Ph.D. in humanities from Faulkner University in Alabama. He is the author of “Co-Workers in the Kingdom of Culture,” recently published by Oxford University Press.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This column was received prior to school grades for 2021-2022 being released on Thursday.