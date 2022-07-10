ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

95th Greater South Bend Women’s Metro golf tourney tees off Monday; Lippert seeks repeat

By John Fineran
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
SOUTH BEND – Recent Penn High School graduate Gillian Lippert begins defense of her championship Monday when the 95th Greater South Bend Women’s Metro golf tournament opens a three-day run Monday morning at Erskine Park.

The 18-year-old Lippert added her name to the E.M. Morris Legacy Trophy last July by shooting a final-round 83 for a 54-hole total of 244 and a three-stroke victory over Katie Kloska.

Kloska is not competing this year, but Lippert should have plenty of competition in the 13-player field which will play the second round Tuesday morning at Elbel Park before the tournament returns to Erskine for Thursday’s final round.

First-time players in the championship flight include Jordan Koehler, the head coach at Saint Mary’s College, and Madison Chesnutt, a standout for former Penn coach Jim Garrett who went on to play at IU-PU Fort Wayne (now Purdue Fort Wayne) and finished third in the 2018 Fort Wayne Women’s City Tournament.

Chesnutt helped the First Tee Michiana program as a coach and mentored recent Marian graduate Selah Unwin, last year’s first-round leader who finished fourth. Chesnutt, Unwin and Koehler will start Monday morning at 8:40 on Erskine’s first hole with 23-time champion Lori Horan, who is back after withdrawing last year’s tournament late in the opening round with rotator cuff issues.

Lippert and Unwin, who will play together for Bethel University in the fall, saw plenty of each other last fall competing for the Penn and Mishawaka Marian girls golf teams, respectively. The Kingsmen finished 11th in the state tournament Oct. 1-2 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel where Lippert finished with a 188 total, 14 strokes behind Unwin, who competed as an individual.

Koehler played collegiately at Illinois Wesleyan where she set the school record for career birdies for the Titans for whom she served as captain from 2017-19.

The first of Horan’s titles came in 1979 and her last came in 2020 when her 222 total for 54 holes was good for a nine-stroke victory over Grace Szklarek.

95th GREATER SOUTH BEND WOMEN’S METRO GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

The pairings for Monday’s first round of the 95th Greater South Bend Women’s Metro golf championship at the par-70, 4,653-yard Erskine Park Golf Course:

  • 8:10 a.m.: Debbi Stout, Susan Gombos, Carolyn Niedbalski
  • 8:20: Jill Daniels, Kenna Kelsey, Grace Vandenburg
  • 8:30: Rachel Thompson, JoAnn Jackson, Gillian Lippert
  • 8:40: Madison Chesnutt, Selah Unwin, Jordan Koehler, Lori Horan

