William McQuilkin: Restoring the Ocklawaha River makes good business sense, too

Water is our most precious resource. In Florida, our freshwater supplies and the health of our rivers and springs are under stress. The Rodman/Kirkpatrick Dam, part of the ill-conceived Cross-Florida Barge Canal, has blocked the Ocklawaha River since 1968 with deleterious effects to the river, to flora and fauna and to our freshwater springs.

The Cross-Florida Barge Canal was halted in 1971 by President Nixon due to environmental concerns, but the dam — and the damage — remains. The Rodman Reservoir, the artificial lake created by the damming of the river, smothers 20 freshwater springs and has flooded thousands of acres of floodplain swamps critical to what scientists call the hydrologic cycle.

But there is a silver lining in the cloudy waters impounded by the dam. There is a considerable body of economic data and studies from economists, scientists and tourism experts that show that breaching the Rodman/Kirkpatrick Dam would provide Northeast Florida and North Central Florida with significant economic benefits, as well as environmental benefits to the people of Florida, fish and wildlife.

Rivers are about connectivity. Silver Springs flows into the Silver River, which flows into the Ocklawaha River, which is the major tributary into the St. Johns River. They are all connected so we need to take a systematic approach to understanding the downstream effects of the Rodman Dam.

I recently reviewed a 2017 University of Florida study on the economic importance and public preferences with respect to the Ocklawaha River led by UF Economics Professor Emeritus Alan Hodges. Hodges and his team concluded that regional visitation would increase by 28 percent with restoration of the river, while annual use of the Rodman Reservoir has been on a downward trend since 2010.

I have a vintage 1950s postcard from Florida’s Silver Springs, a nostalgic photo of glass-bottomed boats packed with tourists. There was a time when Silver Springs was the most visited tourist attraction in Florida. This was prior to the arrival of Disney World, but with some imagination, smart planning and support from the Florida Legislature one could envision a complete revitalization of the Silver Springs area and downstream to include the Ocklawaha River communities.

Dr. Bob Knight, the executive director of The Howard T. Odum Florida Springs Institute and now in his fifth decade of working to preserve and protect Florida’s springs, believes we could attract upwards of 1 million visitors a year back to that area. We could also possibly see from 500 to 1,000 manatees return to the Silver River with breaching the Rodman Dam.

This is because the Rodman Dam blocks the manatees from returning to their historic range and finding abundant food and the warm water refuge in the cold winter months that the springs provide. Knight’s vision is that Silver Springs State Park could become one of the top inland viewing areas for manatees in Florida.

Putnam County, Palatka and Welaka should and will play a large role in any restoration efforts.

There was a golden age of Palatka in the second half of the 19th century. Strategically located on the St. Johns River, Palatka became a major port and shipping hub. Boasting several first-class hotels, it was the steamboat era and these steamers with their excited passengers plied the St. Johns and Ocklawaha rivers all the way to Silver Springs.

Palatka still enjoys its strategic location on the St. Johns River. When the Rodman Dam is removed one could envision nature-based tourism once again taking this same historic journey upriver.

Even with the breaching of the dam and the drawdown of the Rodman Reservoir, Palatka can still be the bass fishing capital of the south. There needs to be an economic development package and priority given to recreation infrastructure for Putnam County.

A lot of smart people are already looking at this. A great idea that I find really resonates with local boaters and fishermen is a public boat ramp with ample parking at the east end of the barge canal and access to the St. Johns River.

When you talk to boaters in the area, they like the idea of additional boat ramps to relieve the overcrowded conditions and weekend jostling at existing ramps. This area, near the Buckman Lock, is state-owned so acquiring the land would not be an issue. A state-funded fishing tournament center is also a good idea.

Palatka has so much to offer with a wide, historic riverfront, great recreational fishing and hiking opportunities and Ravine Gardens State Park. There is no reason not to believe that the city could be revitalized and become a great travel destination.

One of the main ecological benefits of restoration of the Ocklawaha River will be to restore the “connectivity” between the Ocklawaha and St. Johns rivers. Probably the most important among these is that breaching of the Rodman Dam would result in increased freshwater flows of upwards of 150 million gallons a day. The increased flows are due primarily to the uncovering of 20 freshwater springs that are “plugged” when the reservoir is full.

Many supporters of river restoration believe that increased flows from the Ocklawaha will also help to mitigate or balance the increase in salinity further up the St. Johns River due to the deepening of the commercial shipping channel to JaxPort. As a prior ship captain, I understand the need for safe navigation and also that a seaport needs to stay commercially competitive while keeping pace with changing maritime technology.

But I have also talked to boaters on the St. Johns River who have seen the effects of saltwater intrusion on the riverbanks and creek beds.

This is because saltwater is denser than fresh and with a deeper channel the saltwater pushes further upriver. Wouldn’t it make sense to use these mitigation efforts for improved salinity and a healthy balance in the river to support fish survival and reproduction?

The restoration of the Ocklawaha River is a 50-year-old problem and it is about time that we, as Floridians, ask our elected officials to resolve this long-standing and controversial issue. This should not be thought of as a “local bill” by our politicians. We need to take a regional approach much like we do for those projects affecting the Everglades or how we treat the Florida Wildlife Corridor that runs throughout the state.

We also need a legislative champion willing to exercise a “profile in courage” for the benefit of all Floridians.

I am a sailor, not a scientist, but I respect scientific opinion and evidence is clearly on the side of river restoration. I also have respect for those who must worry about the bottom line and for those who provide jobs to the working men and women of Florida.

Economics has also been studied and shows increased business revenues due to increased tourism as a result of river restoration. It is important to remember that there is a direct link between a healthy environment, quality of life and a state’s economy.

Natural Florida is a grand inheritance for all Floridians. Let us appreciate this and protect it and let us all come together on this important issue.

I believe that by restoring the Ocklawaha River we would be on the right side of history. We would also be doing the right thing for future generations. Let the rivers run.

William C. McQuilkin is a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and longtime First Coast resident.

