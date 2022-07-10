ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocklawaha, FL

William McQuilkin: Restoring the Ocklawaha River makes good business sense, too

By William McQuilkin
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D334t_0gacSBTg00

Water is our most precious resource. In Florida, our freshwater supplies and the health of our rivers and springs are under stress. The Rodman/Kirkpatrick Dam, part of the ill-conceived Cross-Florida Barge Canal, has blocked the Ocklawaha River since 1968 with deleterious effects to the river, to flora and fauna and to our freshwater springs.

The Cross-Florida Barge Canal was halted in 1971 by President Nixon due to environmental concerns, but the dam — and the damage — remains. The Rodman Reservoir, the artificial lake created by the damming of the river, smothers 20 freshwater springs and has flooded thousands of acres of floodplain swamps critical to what scientists call the hydrologic cycle. 

But there is a silver lining in the cloudy waters impounded by the dam. There is a considerable body of economic data and studies from economists, scientists and tourism experts that show that breaching the Rodman/Kirkpatrick Dam would provide Northeast Florida and North Central Florida with significant economic benefits, as well as environmental benefits to the people of Florida, fish and wildlife.

A zeal to save the embattled gentle giant in Jacksonville waters: The manatee is in trouble again

Letters:JSO should focus on other issues (besides loud music)

Rivers are about connectivity. Silver Springs flows into the Silver River, which flows into the Ocklawaha River, which is the major tributary into the St. Johns River. They are all connected so we need to take a systematic approach to understanding the downstream effects of the Rodman Dam.

I recently reviewed a 2017 University of Florida study on the economic importance and public preferences with respect to the Ocklawaha River led by UF Economics Professor Emeritus Alan Hodges. Hodges and his team concluded that regional visitation would increase by 28 percent with restoration of the river, while annual use of the Rodman Reservoir has been on a downward trend since 2010.

I have a vintage 1950s postcard from Florida’s Silver Springs, a nostalgic photo of glass-bottomed boats packed with tourists. There was a time when Silver Springs was the most visited tourist attraction in Florida. This was prior to the arrival of Disney World, but with some imagination, smart planning and support from the Florida Legislature one could envision a complete revitalization of the Silver Springs area and downstream to include the Ocklawaha River communities.

Dr. Bob Knight, the executive director of The Howard T. Odum Florida Springs Institute and now in his fifth decade of working to preserve and protect Florida’s springs, believes we could attract upwards of 1 million visitors a year back to that area. We could also possibly see from 500 to 1,000 manatees return to the Silver River with breaching the Rodman Dam.

This is because the Rodman Dam blocks the manatees from returning to their historic range and finding abundant food and the warm water refuge in the cold winter months that the springs provide. Knight’s vision is that Silver Springs State Park could become one of the top inland viewing areas for manatees in Florida. 

Putnam County, Palatka and Welaka should and will play a large role in any restoration efforts.

There was a golden age of Palatka in the second half of the 19th century. Strategically located on the St. Johns River, Palatka became a major port and shipping hub. Boasting several first-class hotels, it was the steamboat era and these steamers with their excited passengers plied the St. Johns and Ocklawaha rivers all the way to Silver Springs.

Palatka still enjoys its strategic location on the St. Johns River. When the Rodman Dam is removed one could envision nature-based tourism once again taking this same historic journey upriver.

Even with the breaching of the dam and the drawdown of the Rodman Reservoir, Palatka can still be the bass fishing capital of the south. There needs to be an economic development package and priority given to recreation infrastructure for Putnam County.

A lot of smart people are already looking at this. A great idea that I find really resonates with local boaters and fishermen is a public boat ramp with ample parking at the east end of the barge canal and access to the St. Johns River.

When you talk to boaters in the area, they like the idea of additional boat ramps to relieve the overcrowded conditions and weekend jostling at existing ramps. This area, near the Buckman Lock, is state-owned so acquiring the land would not be an issue. A state-funded fishing tournament center is also a good idea.

Palatka has so much to offer with a wide, historic riverfront, great recreational fishing and hiking opportunities and Ravine Gardens State Park. There is no reason not to believe that the city could be revitalized and become a great travel destination.

One of the main ecological benefits of restoration of the Ocklawaha River will be to restore the “connectivity” between the Ocklawaha and St. Johns rivers. Probably the most important among these is that breaching of the Rodman Dam would result in increased freshwater flows of upwards of 150 million gallons a day. The increased flows are due primarily to the uncovering of 20 freshwater springs that are “plugged” when the reservoir is full.

Many supporters of river restoration believe that increased flows from the Ocklawaha will also help to mitigate or balance the increase in salinity further up the St. Johns River due to the deepening of the commercial shipping channel to JaxPort. As a prior ship captain, I understand the need for safe navigation and also that a seaport needs to stay commercially competitive while keeping pace with changing maritime technology.

But I have also talked to boaters on the St. Johns River who have seen the effects of saltwater intrusion on the riverbanks and creek beds.

This is because saltwater is denser than fresh and with a deeper channel the saltwater pushes further upriver. Wouldn’t it make sense to use these mitigation efforts for improved salinity and a healthy balance in the river to support fish survival and reproduction?

The restoration of the Ocklawaha River is a 50-year-old problem and it is about time that we, as Floridians, ask our elected officials to resolve this long-standing and controversial issue. This should not be thought of as a “local bill” by our politicians. We need to take a regional approach much like we do for those projects affecting the Everglades or how we treat the Florida Wildlife Corridor that runs throughout the state.

We also need a legislative champion willing to exercise a “profile in courage” for the benefit of all Floridians.

I am a sailor, not a scientist, but I respect scientific opinion and evidence is clearly on the side of river restoration. I also have respect for those who must worry about the bottom line and for those who provide jobs to the working men and women of Florida.

Economics has also been studied and shows increased business revenues due to increased tourism as a result of river restoration. It is important to remember that there is a direct link between a healthy environment, quality of life and a state’s economy.

Natural Florida is a grand inheritance for all Floridians. Let us appreciate this and protect it and let us all come together on this important issue.

I believe that by restoring the Ocklawaha River we would be on the right side of history. We would also be doing the right thing for future generations. Let the rivers run.

William C. McQuilkin is a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and longtime First Coast resident.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

A massive Florida castle house is now on the market

A house designed to look exactly like a medieval castle is now for sale in Florida. Located just north of Jacksonville at 45500 Stratton Rd., in Callahan, the castle house was built in 2008 by developer Mark Drury, and has just about everything a royal court could ask for. The...
FLORIDA STATE
franklincounty.news

FWC OKs plan to address vessels before they're derelict

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has addressed the challenge of removing derelict vessels from Florida waters, which can involve a costly process of locating the owners of these boats and securing permission to haul them out of the water. The FWC, meeting in Jacksonville this week, approved the final...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Black Creek pipeline will replenish lakes around Keystone Heights

Done with studies, state water officials are moving ahead with concrete steps on a project to pump water from Clay County’s Black Creek to shrunken lakes around Keystone Heights. The St. Johns River Water Management District’s governing board on Tuesday approved a $15.9 million contract to build a pump...
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Ocklawaha, FL
City
East Lake, FL
City
Silver Springs, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Palatka, FL
State
Florida State
mynews13.com

Florida Fish and Wildlife approves changes for redfish in state waters

FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved changes for redfish regulations in state waters following a final rule hearing in July. The regulation changes, which go into effect Sept. 1, will:. Establish nine redfish management regions. Prohibit captain and crew from retaining a bag limit...
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Plans point the way to another huge Daytona Beach project

Another huge development would point the way to even more traffic on Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach. A neighborhood meeting was conducted for Waypointe at the Holiday Inn LPGA June 30. The closest neighbors, however, are the Andros Isles apartments across Interstate 95. Waypointe is planned for apartments, houses,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Knight
southeastagnet.com

Florida Finalizes Panhandle Land Deal

Florida has closed on a $9.47 million deal to buy just over 3,600 acres that will be part of a state wildlife corridor in Santa Rosa County. According to the News Service of Florida, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Tuesday it finalized the acquisition, which will link Blackwater River State Forest and state-owned conservation lands buffering Whiting Field Naval Air Station.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida Water#Ocklawaha River#Infrastructure#Cross#The Rodman Reservoir#Jso
Jacksonville Daily Record

First tenants for SilverLeaf Commons in St. Johns County

Foxtail Coffee, Anytime Fitness, Allstate, QT Nails and Tersak’s Martial Arts are the first tenants to sign at SilverLeaf Commons, under construction in northern St. Johns County. The Hutson Companies is developing the $18 million project and will move its headquarters onto the top floor of one of the...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Five Florida sheriffs pay homage to Clay High School

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Five Florida sheriffs gathered on Wednesday to reflect on their time at Clay High School. Sheriffs Jennings Murrhee, Scott Lancaster, Rick Beseler, Wayne Ivey and Michelle Cook celebrated the rarity of graduating from the same high school at different times. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area deemed the most dangerous

A study by Smart Growth America has identified the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area as the deadliest in the country. The organization’s Dangerous by Design 2022 report outlines that the local metro area averaged 4.25 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people a year, with 140 people killed between 2016 and 2020. Smart Growth America also reported that the average fatality rate for 2016-2020 worsened compared to 2011-2015: 81 metro areas saw higher fatality rates, and only 19 saw improvement, “albeit with marginal decreases,” the organization stated in a press release.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
97X

Florida Record Broken For Most People Simultaneously Skinny Dipping

A new record has been set in Florida! On Sunday, the Treasure Coast Naturists broke the record for the most people simultaneously skinny dipping on the Treasure Coast. This year the Coast Naturists held its annual skinny-dip on July 10th at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County in an attempt to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny-dipping.
FLORIDA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy