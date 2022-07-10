Today's letters: Readers comment on the Democratic left and Roe v Wade

War declared by the Democratic left

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's statement, "Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited," was very dangerous. If the rights in the Constitution are not unlimited, then any right can be regulated out of existence. This is exactly what the Democratic left is trying to do. Recently they tried it in New York. The Supreme Court struck down a gun-control law that required people to show "proper cause" to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home.

The Democratic left has been waging a war on the rights enumerated in our Constitution 200 years ago. In the past they've done it in small increments, but now, since people are beginning to wake up to the fact, they've abandoned their lowkey approach and it's a frenzied full-steam ahead in their attempt to turn this country into a socialist — and eventually a communist — state. They've declared war on religion by forcing Catholic hospitals to violate their convictions regarding abortion, and by placing in doubt the accreditation and tax exemptions of Christian educational institutions. That's just for starters. The Democratic left has declared war on free speech by redefining the meaning of hate speech and censoring any speech they don't like on social and mainstream media. The mainstream press has become nothing other than a mouthpiece for the left. Don't be naive in thinking they won't be coming after the right to petition and assembly.

At what point is a right not a right? Who has the right to toy with a self-evident, God-given right? The answer is no one, but individuals and groups do it all the time and, by doing so, they attempt to put themselves on equal footing with God.

Richard Riker, Mount Dora

We won’t back down

A Supreme Court stacked with partisan justices stolen by corrupt politicians has overturned Roe v Wade with their recent ruling on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health, and gutted the federal protection of abortion rights and control over our own bodies. I’m here to say that we won’t go back and we won’t back down.

Let’s be clear, the laws already on the books in states across the country — the most restrictive in recent history, including complete bans from conception with no consideration for maternal health, rape or incest — along with the 13 trigger laws that were immediately enacted with the Dobbs ruling, are unconstitutional, and a majority of Americans don't want them. Including me. The Dobbs ruling will impact people of color and poor people the most. People of means and privilege — mostly white women — who can afford the travel, expenses and potential wage loss, will continue to get abortions. Make. No. Mistake.

I won’t stop fighting for abortion justice, and I’m not alone. You’ll hear us. Millions of us; our voices loud, fierce and united. You’ll see us. Millions of us; strong, committed, continuing the fight for abortion rights in our cities, towns and state houses all across the country.

We won’t go back and we won’t back down.

We will go to the polls. We will vote for elected officials who support protective federal abortion legislation and abortion rights in our states. And we will fight until we defeat every candidate, every legislator, who wants to impose bans on our bodies.

I will be loud. I will be strong. I will vote. And I am not alone.

Regina Doherty, Tavares

