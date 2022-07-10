ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Society: A fashionable afternoon raises funds for melanoma awareness

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChNKi_0gacS3V700

A runway fashion show from perennial favorite J. Mendel highlighted the Palm Beach fundraiser for the Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation.

More Palm Beach society news here.

Nancy Hart was chairwoman for the afternoon, which began in the Mediterranean Courtyard with a social hour and silent auction.

After cocktails — er, ''social hour'' — guests moved to the Venetian Ballroom for lunch and remarks from RDK founder and President Debbie Schwarzberg.

Schwarzberg gave a shout-out to John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, the afternoon's major underwriter.

“Tampa General's meaningful participation in the event made a huge impact in the programs that will be provided in 2022," Schwarzberg said. "Tampa General’s gift will help support statewide sun safety education programs with a focus on Palm Beach County and the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg."

The afternoon's highlight was a runway fashion show of J. Mendel's spring/summer line, overseen by designer Gilles Mendel, who remained after the show to mingle with guests.

Suzanne Niedland was honorary chairwoman.

Co-chairwomen were Ileene Fisher, Connie Frankino, Marianne Gold and Ari Rifkin.

National chairwoman was Merrill Gottesman with Joan Rubin serving as chairwoman emeritus.

Committee members included Laura Andrassy, Irene Athans, Veronica Atkins, Melissa Azrack, Mara Benjamin, Marilyn Corradini, Rhonda W Fischer, Phyllis Freilich, Arlette Gordon, Denise Kallad, Jane Katzen, Joanne Leibovit, Barbie Mancuso, Maria Marino, Melissa Murphy, Beth Neuhoff, Rena Petrunova, Donna Peters, Mona Reis, Louise Sacco, Susan Sachs, Donna Schmidt, Debbie Schwartzberg, Vera Serrano, Babs Sidel, Estelle Sugarman, Marcie Tinsley, Dr. Jill Waibel and Gil Walsh.

More than 400 people attended.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation’s mission to save lives through education about the prevention and early detection of skin cancer, especially melanoma, its deadliest form.

