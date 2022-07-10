Open Call: Winterthur Artisan Fair celebrates history of craft and design

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library teems with the finest examples of American craftsmanship and works by artists and artisans from around the world.

Museum founder Henry Francis du Pont spared no effort or expense in collecting furniture and decorative accessories that represented the very best of their kind.

In his time, du Pont was the country’s foremost authority on American Decorative arts. His expertise was recognized by no less First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who named him chair of her Fine Arts Committee. Du Pont and the committee were charged with finding and acquiring period-appropriate furniture, accessories, art, and materials for Kennedy’s historic restoration of the White House in 1961.

Though we are currently celebrating Winterthur’s special relationship with the executive home through the exhibition "Jacqueline Kennedy and H. F. du Pont: From Winterthur to the White House,'' we celebrate the great tradition of American craft and design every day, which is why we are so pleased to present the Artisan Market July 16-17.

Artisan Market allows Winterthur to support the local artisans and makers who enrich our lives and homes by contributing to the grand history of craft. The weekend-long fair allows visitors to spend a summer day exploring Winterthur and being inspired by the collection, garden, and landscape — itself a work of art — while shopping for unique, original treasures.

More: Winterthur Museum exhibit showcases White House ties that started with Jacqueline Kennedy

You will find antiques and collectibles; furniture and home décor; upcycled and architectural salvage pieces; high-quality crafts and handmade items; vintage clothing and jewelry; artisanal and small-batch gourmet packaged goods; original art in a variety of mediums; personal care products; and garden items. All are designed and made by people who are passionate about their work.

Among the vendors is Reece Turner, recipient of an Artisan Market’s grant to encourage participation by start-ups. The 14-year-old Coatesville, Pennsylvania, resident began creating and selling handmade soaps and other natural products in 2017 to relieve her eczema. The first soap blend she made, coconut and olive oil, is her bestselling product.

“I’m most grateful that I get to share my gifts and talents with those that might suffer from, eczema like I do,” Turner says.

Artisan Market has a festival-like air, with white tents for each vendor spread across the green expanse of the Winterthur estate in beautifully scenic areas such as the Clenny Run Creek and the broad lawns of Sycamore Hill and the Enchanted Woods children’s garden. Live music fills the air.

Since you are visiting the market, I invite you explore everything that Winterthur has to offer. Stoll through a world-class garden, that du Pont himself designed and crafted as beautifully as any item in his collection. Reserve a tour of the museum, his former home, where you will see those beautiful decorative items displayed in settings that also were artfully designed by du Pont. Or visit the galleries, where "From Winterthur to the White House''tells the story of du Pont’s relationship with Mrs. Kennedy and his influence on her signature work.

Artisan Market hours are 11 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Special VIP admission on Saturday, which includes early entry to Artisan Market (9 to 11 a.m.), plus special reserved parking and other benefits, is available for $50 per person.

Artisan Market is a rain or shine event. It is included with admission to Winterthur: $22 for adults; $20 for students and seniors; $8 for ages 2 to 11. And advance purchase will allow you to skip the line. Simply scan your ticket on arrival and walk right in!

More: Open Call: Feeling and imagination are the keys to renewal, escape from 'goblin mode'

Winterthur tickets are good for admission on two consecutive days.

For an extra-special experience, VIP early access on Saturday, July 16, 9 to 11 a.m. is $50 ($25 for Winterthur members). Early access provides shopping before the market opens, special reserved parking and Director of Collections Alexandra Deutsch’s lecture about creating "From Winterthur to the White House.'' Lectures are offered at 9:30 and 10:30 am.

We hope you’ll join us in celebrating the best of American craftsmanship past and present.

Artisan Market is a rain or shine event.

Chris Strand is Charles F. Montgomery Director and CEO of Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Open Call: Winterthur Artisan Fair celebrates history of craft and design