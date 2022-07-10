ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reporter-Times

Players from Mooresville, Martinsville land on IHSBCA All-State team

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPPRu_0gacQviA00

The Indiana high school baseball coaches association released its all-state teams this week and two Morgan County players, one from Mooresville and one from Martinsville, were fortunate to find their names on the list.

After putting together a phenomenal senior season from just about everywhere, Mooresville senior leader Nick Wiley earned a spot on the Class 4A All-State team at the first base position.

Wiley fielded 155 balls, converting 143 of them to put outs and 11 assists, committing only a single error. Elsewhere defensively, Wiley had a 7-0 pitching record, tossing a team-high 58 strikes for an ERA of 1.74.

On the offensive side, Wiley was the key cog in an explosive Mooresville offense that averaged 7.9 runs per game. He was as efficient as it gets at the plate, batting .469 for a team-leading 46 hits. He also led in home runs (13), RBIs (51) and doubles (16) while scoring a total of 36 runs.

Wiley helped the Pioneers to a 27-4 record and sectional championship win. He's set to play for Indiana Wesleyan's baseball team.

Listed in the honorable mentions was Martinsville junior pitcher Kevin Reed. Reed followed up a successful sophomore campaign with an even more impressive season in year three.

He was consistent in gathering strikeouts, throwing 94 of them while allowing only 20 runs, possessing an ERA of 2.27. He also had 49 putouts and five assists on the defensive side. Reed was just as important on the offensive end, batting .312 (30 hits) for 27 runs, 18 RBIs and a team leading seven home runs.

Reed helped guide the Artesians to a 15-14 record (8-6 in Mid-State Conference) and sectional title berth. He'll look to repeat the success next season.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

