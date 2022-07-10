ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutheran Social Services deals with sober housing shortage

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

LANCASTER — Eric Romine credits spending a year in Lutheran Social Services sober housing as a major reason why he's been able to maintain more than two years of sobriety.

He discovered LSS sober housing as he was graduating from a rehabilitation center. He was in sober housing from February 2020 to February 2021 and said he'd probably not be sober without it.

"It was a good start to get out and not have to just jump into life and worrying about bills and all that stuff," Romine said. "It gave me time to focus on myself. I got to know myself and went to meetings. I got my job and I've been there for 13 months now. I've been promoted twice since I've been there."

But LSS cannot house everyone who needs it. Locally, it has 10 beds for men and six for women. There is also a waiting list of up to three months in some cases, interim director Kerry Dreyer said. There are usually anywhere from five to 10 people waiting for an opening.

Referrals come from a variety of places, including treatment centers and shelters. Those entering the LSS sober housing program must be clean and sober before entering and be willing to take the steps necessary to maintain their sobriety.

"It makes it difficult, especially those coming out of treatment when they're vulnerable to relapse," Dreyer said of those not having a stable place to live. "A lot times they're end up in a setting which isn't conducive to their recovery. And, of course, the stress of not having stable housing contributes to that also.

"When you're worried about where you're going to sleep at night it kind of takes priority over your path to recovery. It kind of makes it harder to stay on track."

While in sober housing clients work with a case manager and set goals for finding income and stable housing. LSS also has a peer support staff to help.

Romine struggled with opiate addiction from age 18 until he got sober. He also had issues with methamphetamine.

"Pretty much it didn't matter what it was," Romine said.

But now he is a father and has his own apartment that he found through LSS.

"It's been great," Romine said. "I have a lot things I thought I'd never have."

Dreyer said LSS is trying to figure out how it can help more people like Romine. She said more funding would help along with more resources to help clients until they can get into a sober living program, along with financing for mental health treatment.

The LSS sober housing programs gets funding from a variety of sources, including the Fairfield County  Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health board and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Dreyer said more funding is being directed to solving the sober housing shortage, which she called encouraging.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lutheran Social Services deals with sober housing shortage

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus bishop: Paulist priests asked for separation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new bishop of the Columbus Catholic diocese is getting backlash and angry criticism over one of his first major decisions: to remove the Paulist priests from their position of leadership at St. Thomas More Newman Center on the Ohio State University campus. Bishop Earl...
COLUMBUS, OH
