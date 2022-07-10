ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

By From Public Records
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Richland Public Health between July 1 and July 6:

Save-a-Lot , 1270 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, July 1. Person in charge (PIC) not ensuring employees are properly sanitizing equipment and utensils and monitoring of sanitizer parameters (critical). Spray bottle used for sanitizing food contact surfaces was not sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical repeat, corrected during inspection).

Employee present and working in food preparation did not have signed agreement. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected). Sliced melons observed in back preparation area uncovered and unattended. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Retail produce cooler sliced melon had internal temperature of 48 degrees. PIC had items moved to walk-in cooler.

TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Walk-in produce cooler TCS items had internal temperatures of 44 degrees for an undetermined amount of time. PIC voluntarily discarded items and discontinued use of cooler for TCS items until serviced. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Spray bottle labeled as food contact surface sanitizer contained bathroom cleaner.

Butler Duchess #1209 , 11 Main & Elm, Butler, July 1. Improper washing of hands and arms (critical, corrected during inspection). Food worker had clean hands touch contaminated surface while turning sink off. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Packaged bottled water observed stored outside building. Listed items were relocated indoors. Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (critical, corrected). Multiple flying insects observed during soda pop contractor visit.

7- Eleven Store # 36174 A , 2264 S. Main St., Mansfield, July 1. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical). PIC was unable to provide the signed copies of the employee illness reporting agreement.

Friends Convenient Mart , 1605 Fourth St., Ontario, July 1. Presence of live rodents (critical repeat). Observed mouse droppings in the back storage area. At time of re-inspection, PIC states pest control has returned and set traps both inside and outside. Attempt was made to clean mouse dropping, however, continued evidence of current activity was observed. Correct by July 18.

Penn Station , 2166 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield, July 1. Improper use of time as a public health control - 4 hours (critical, corrected during inspection). Pan of blanched fries brought out from the cooler were not time stamped with the four hour hold time. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected).

Observed a spray bottle of window cleaner without a common name. Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (critical, corrected). Observed a spray bottle of cleaner hanging on the shelf with the potatoes. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Observed a bucket of bleach water without a common name.

Terman's Concession #4 (Lemonade/Yellow) , 841 N. Tanglewood Drive, Mansfield , July 2. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected during inspection). Hand sink had items stored in it. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected). Sanitizer was greater than 200 ppm. PIC remade to between 50 and 100 ppm.

The Fry Guys , 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, July 2. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Potato slicer had visible black build up. Chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration (critical, corrected). Sanitizer strength was greater than 200 ppm. Equipment and/or utensils improper construction (critical, corrected). Hose used for filling unit was not food grade hose.

Los 3 Morros Taqveria , 1177 W. Fourth St., Mansfield, July 3. Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (critical, corrected during inspection). Worker observed using gloved hands touching non-food contact surfaces then picking up mozzarella cheese with same hand. Employee obtained tongs. Food in contact with an unclean surface or linens (critical). A cup was observed stored in between use inside cheese of cold holding unit. Tongs replaced cup.

Black Willow Pork , 2046 Riggle Road, Bellville, July 3. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical, corrected during inspection). Food worker took temperature of pork without first sanitizing food contact surface of thermometer.

Truckin Trav , 865 Fulwell Drive, Ontario, July 3. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical). PIC did not demonstrate he was monitoring food temperatures regularly nor washing hands at required times. Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC was observed donning new gloves without first washing hands. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). RTE cold holding tomatoes measured at 50 degrees. Listed item discarded voluntarily by PIC.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar , 1023 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield, July 5. Person in charge did not ensure that employees observed foods as they were received (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC states most deliveries are made after hours. No employees are present to ensure proper temperatures and condition of food. Person in charge not ensuring proper cooling (critical, corrected). PIC and employee unable to properly state proper cooling times and temperatures. Educated both PIC and employee on proper cooling parameters.

Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected). Observed sliced lemons at utensil wrapping station in uncovered container. Chemical sanitizer other than chlorine, iodine, or a quaternary ammonium applied improperly (critical, corrected). Observed working sanitizer bucket in bar area to be below required strength per manufacturers label. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed ladles hanging in clean utensil area to have food debris/build up.

Mansfield Nutrition , 835 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, July 6. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected). Observed a bowl setting in the hand sink. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (critical, corrected). Observed the sanitizer solution in the three-compartment sink at 100 ppm.

Big Fish General Store & Bait LLC , 3911 Ohio 95, Perrysville, July 6. Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (critical, corrected). Food worker observed donning new gloves before washing hands. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical, corrected). Food worker was taking food temperature of shredded chicken without first sanitizing probe thermometer.

Subway #119, Ontario , 1330 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield, July 6. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected). Observed TCS foods along make line held above 41 degrees (roast beef, steak, chicken and Italian meat 45 - 50 degrees). PIC discarded at time of inspection.

For full inspection details, visit healthspace.com/Clients/Ohio/Richland/web.nsf .

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County restaurant inspections: critical violations

