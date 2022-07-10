ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Today is: Don't Step on a Bee Day

By News-Messenger/News Herald
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Bees are the world's largest pollinators and there are 20,000 species of them. Bumblebees and honeybees have bodies specifically made for collecting pollen, with fine hairs that the pollen gets stuck to. The pollen then goes to pollen baskets on the back of the bees' legs, where it stays while being transported. Pollination makes food that we eat grow, and this is just one of many benefits that bees bring humans, along with the making of products such as honey and beeswax.

Don't Step on a Bee Day was created to remind people that going barefoot can mean getting stung by a bee. Many have interpreted the day as meaning that people shouldn't willingly step on bees to harm them and that there is a need to protect and care for bees.

Source: Checkiday.com

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Today is: Don't Step on a Bee Day

