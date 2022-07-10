ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Fight for Chillicothe VA not over; committee formed to look at improvements

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
CHILLICOTHE— It was recently announced that the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center (CVAMC) will remain open after facing closure threats from the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission.

Various people at state, local, and federal levels worked to keep the facility open, including U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown who visited Chillicothe Thursday to talk about the next steps that need to be taken.

In a meeting with local leaders and veterans Brown discussed saving the CVAMC and all the hard work it took. He mentioned that while Thursday's discussion was much lighter than the ones he has previously held it is still important. Saving the CVAMC was only the first battle in the fight, now the focus is on finding ways to improve the facility and the care it brings to veterans.

In a recent op-ed written by Brown he wrote of the importance of the Chillicothe VA and what it means to the area. He pointed out that the facility does not only help over 20,000 veterans a year but it also employs around 1,400 workers. In the piece, he promised to continue supporting the VA with its mission of providing quality care to veterans.

This is why Brown has launched the Strengthening the Chillicothe VA committee. This committee will be made up of local representatives from across Southern Ohio who can gather those in their community and find out what people believe needs to be fixed for the CVAMC to offer the best care possible.

"The VA in Chillicothe is not how it once was," said co-chair of the committee Judge Jahn Corzine. "They fought for us, it's time we fought for them."

The main concern was bringing more beds back to the facility, which would allow them to serve more veterans in need. Many people mentioned understaffing as an issue and possible reason for bed loss. Now that the facility is not closing those at the facility say they are already seeing an increase in applications. Brown hopes with the guarantee of staying open people will be more likely to want to work at the CVAMC. More workers will allow those who are currently working at the facility to work less overtime.

"If we can get more staffing it makes everything run better," said Brown.

Those in attendance also brought up the quality of care the veterans are receiving. All agreed that those being treated at the hospital should receive the best care possible and the respect they deserve. This includes funding better facilities and programs for veterans suffering from PTSD and drug abuse and allowing for veterans being treated to get out and enjoy nature instead of being stuck inside.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Fight for Chillicothe VA not over; committee formed to look at improvements

