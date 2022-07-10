ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Central Mass. by the Numbers

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpxB8_0gacQDJY00

1838

An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.

508

508 Forever Young, the nonprofit helmed by Worcester court officer Woodrow Adams Jr. is again seeking donations for its annual summer backpack giveaway event. The group, which will hold its sixth annual drive Aug. 6 at Fuller Family Park with free food, games and haircuts, is asking for community support filling hundreds of backpacks for city schoolchildren. His organization is asking for donated backpacks of all sizes, as well as supplies it will stuff inside the packs. People can drop off donations at Fade Kings at 70 Vernon St., Addie Lee’s Soul Food at 596 Main St., the YMCA at 766 Main St. and Unified Insurance at 1094 Pleasant St., Suite 1.

$200,000

The North Central Pathway Bike Trail is one step closer to completion. Gardner was recently awarded a $200,000 state grant to extend the trail, which provides walkers and bikers with a 1.6-mile round trip between the Gardner Veterans Memorial Skating Rink and Route 140, according to Mayor Michael Nicholson. Once constructed, this project, alongside the pedestrian bridge and completed street projects in the area, will connect the North Central Pathway from the New Hampshire border, through Winchendon and through Gardner to Hubbardston via Gardner’s downtown corridor.

5/27

The new owner of Dresser Hill Ice Cream in Charlton, Michael Madulka, had hoped to open the popular ice cream haven on his birthday, May 27. However, with the building closed and gutted for renovation, he's now setting sights on perhaps a weeklong test run before fall. In April 2021, Madulka outbid all others interested in the place and plunked down $450,000 plus fees, when it was sold at auction. With long views over farmland, epic sunsets and country roads, he's been hoping to make the spot a destination - he just needs more time.

$4.84

Drivers may not be feeling much relief at the pump, but gas prices are coming down. AAA Massachusetts reported Tuesday that gas is now averaging $4.84 per gallon, down 8 cents a gallon from last week. The average price is down 10 cents a gallon over the past month, but is $1.84 per gallon higher than at this time last year. AAA's Mary Maguire said about 80% of stations are now selling regular gas for under $5 a gallon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Timelapse: Powerful storm approached downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across western Massachusetts continue to cleanup Wednesday morning after fast-moving storm left behind widespread damage Tuesday evening. The 22News live camera network from the top of Monarch Place in downtown Springfield captured the power of the wind and rain as it moves south eventually...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Storm damage reports in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Tuesday evening bringing down trees and power lines. 22News has received reports of damaged trees and power lines due to those thunderstorms. Storm Damage Reports:. Springfield: Tree down on Gillette Avenue, large tree down on cars on Brookdale...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Fitchburg aims to drive back to the future

EARLY ON A RECENT Thursday morning, Fitchburg Mayor Stephen DiNatale climbed into the passenger seat of a 1914 Model T and took a ride down Main Street into the city’s future. At first blush, the occasion seemed to mark the kind of humdrum event that could only excite a...
FITCHBURG, MA
WCVB

Fourth Massachusetts town affected by white supremacist literature, police say

DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Salisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Winchendon, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Hubbardston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
Business
State
New Hampshire State
Worcester, MA
Real Estate
MassLive.com

Memorial planned for Worcester EMS Paramedic Seth Ebbs

A memorial to celebrate the life of Worcester EMS Paramedic Seth Ebbs is scheduled for July 17, according to Worcester EMS. Ebbs died suddenly on June 12, according to Worcester EMS Chief Norm Soucie. “Seth was an excellent paramedic who was well liked and respected by his peers. Rest easy...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Maguire
Person
Michael Nicholson
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Police departments in Massachusetts warn of $10 T-shirt scam

Some Massachusetts residents are getting text messages about a $10 Seekonk Police Department K9 shirt. But while the police department was previously selling these T-shirts, they’re now part of a scam. “We have been notified of a scam going around offering more Seekonk PD K9 T-shirt’s,” the police department...
SEEKONK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Numbers#The Salisbury House#Highland#Preservation Worcester#Fuller Family Park#Soul Food
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Quinsigamond, Mt. Wachusett colleges to receive $735K state workforce training grants

WORCESTER — Students graduating from Quinsigamond and Mount Wachusett community colleges' training programs will be better equipped to succeed in the commonwealth's key industries after each school received a $735,000 workforce training grant.  The commonwealth's 15 community colleges all received an equal portion of the $15 million grant, which will help create and expand training programs...
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Minor medical procedure leads to major bill for Massachusetts woman

BURLINGTON, Mass. — It's happened to nearly everyone. What you think is just a minor medical procedure somehow leads to a major bill. Over the last several years, a number of new protections for patients were put in place, including requiring hospitals to post prices online. But one Massachusetts woman called NewsCenter 5 for help after finding it's still hard to dissect what you are paying for.
BURLINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Harvard Crimson

Crime Hits Five-Year High in Cambridge, According to Annual CPD Report

Cambridge’s crime total hit a five-year high in 2021 with 2,598 serious crimes reported, according to the Cambridge Police Department’s annual crime analysis. The report — created by CPD’s Crime Analysis Unit and releasd last Friday — reflected spikes in reported hate crimes, drug overdoses, rapes, larcenies, and auto thefts, among other crimes. The increase marks the second year in a row in which crime totals rose, following an 8 percent increase in 2020 on the heels of a 50-year record low in 2019.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
walls102.com

Dive team retrieves ring from Boston river

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fire department divers in Massachusetts have managed to retrieve a Chicago woman’s large diamond ring that fell into the Charles River. The Cambridge Fire Department says the incident happened Sunday when the woman placed the ring in her husband’s shirt pocket for safekeeping while she applied sunscreen. When he took off his shirt to cool off with a quick swim, the ring tumbled into the river. The distraught couple alerted a dive team that was patrolling nearby, and a diver located the ring within five minutes. In a Facebook post, the fire department says the ring’s owner was “very relieved and excited.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

The Hingham Shipyard Concert Series is Back for Summer 2022

Looking for a perfect spot to spend a summer evening on the South Shore? Head to the Hingham Shipyard, just a quick 30-minute ferry ride from Boston's Rowe's Wharf. The popular outdoor venue is a great place if you're looking to spend a fun night outside. The free Hingham Shipyard...
HINGHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy