ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Ghana ambassador to US Hajia Alima Mahama set for Worcester visit; will meet with WSU and city leaders, Ghanaian community

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20l5N7_0gacQCQp00

WORCESTER — Hajia Alima Mahama, Ghana’s first female ambassador to the United States, is planning a three-day visit of the city, starting Thursday, culminating with a town meeting for the Ghanaian community here.

Ken Asafo-Adjei, a community leader with the Ghana Association of Worcester, said the city has about 38,000 Ghanaian residents who keep close ties with their native country in West Africa with a population of roughly 32,000,000.

Her Excellency will be meeting with Worcester State University President Barry M. Maloney and its trustees at 5 p.m. Thursday at the university.

“Worcester State hosted (Ghana) President Nana Akufo-Addo and their former Ambassador thereafter,” Maureen Stokes, assistant vice president for communications and marketing at WSU, said. “In 2019, we realized mutual collaboration points around education and commerce, and hope to continue those conversations when we meet with the Ambassador next week.”

Stokes said WSU hopes to explore educational opportunities with Mahama designed to bring qualified Ghanaian students from high schools to the university for firsthand college-level experiences; establish faculty-centered research collaborations with a tertiary institution(s) in Ghana; start an exchange programs with a Ghanaian university at the undergraduate level; and provide educational opportunities to prospective students from Ghana.

Meetings with Murray, McGovern

Mahama is planning to meet with Timothy P. Murray, president and CEO of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, to discuss promoting trade to Ghana.

She will also meet U.S. Rep. James P. McGovern in the city at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Also Saturday, Mahama will attend a town meeting with the Worcester Ghanaian community, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 233 Mill St.

Mayor Joseph M. Petty and many of the city councilors are expected to attend.

A former member of the Republic of Ghana Parliament and minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Mahama was appointed ambassador to the U.S. just over a year ago.

Mahama, 64, is a Ghana Law School graduate and holds a master of arts in development studies with a specialization in regional development planning from the Institute of Social Studies (ISS), The Hague in The Netherlands.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Quinsigamond, Mt. Wachusett colleges to receive $735K state workforce training grants

WORCESTER — Students graduating from Quinsigamond and Mount Wachusett community colleges' training programs will be better equipped to succeed in the commonwealth's key industries after each school received a $735,000 workforce training grant.  The commonwealth's 15 community colleges all received an equal portion of the $15 million grant, which will help create and expand training programs...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Ghanaian#University Of Ghana#Community Leader
spectrumnews1.com

Block party for Worcester nonprofits brings attention to key resources

WORCESTER, Mass. - On Saturday, local nonprofits gathered for an information-packed block party that gave Worcester residents the chance to learn more about sustainability. From saving on energy bills to learning about job opportunities in the field of green energy, there are plenty of resources and opportunities available. Participants said it’s beneficial to remind the public of their work, because it often goes unnoticed.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
walls102.com

Dive team retrieves ring from Boston river

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fire department divers in Massachusetts have managed to retrieve a Chicago woman’s large diamond ring that fell into the Charles River. The Cambridge Fire Department says the incident happened Sunday when the woman placed the ring in her husband’s shirt pocket for safekeeping while she applied sunscreen. When he took off his shirt to cool off with a quick swim, the ring tumbled into the river. The distraught couple alerted a dive team that was patrolling nearby, and a diver located the ring within five minutes. In a Facebook post, the fire department says the ring’s owner was “very relieved and excited.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy