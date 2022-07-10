ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

COVID vaccination rate low among Shelby County’s youngest children

By Aisling Mäki
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376Teb_0gacPwd600
Dr. Chris Hanson is a pediatrician with Laurelwood Pediatric Group, which offers COVID-19 vaccines to patients 6 months to 5 years old, in addition to older children. “Yes, they can have some side effects, but they’re mild and very similar to what they would experience with other vaccines,” he said. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

So far, 354 children in the 6-months to 5-years age group have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Shelby County — a figure that includes vaccinations from both public and private healthcare practitioners.

Aisling Mäki has spent the better part of two decades writing about Memphis. A former digital journalist for WMC Action News 5 and staff reporter for Memphis Daily News, her work has also appeared in The Commercial Appeal, High Ground News, I Love Memphis, Inside Memphis Business, The Memphis Flyer, Memphis Parent, Memphis Magazine and Tri-State Defender.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mid-South Fair announces 2022 dates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Fair has announced dates and details for its 2022 event. Family fun attractions along with turkey legs, funnel cakes and more fair favorites will return to the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi on Sept. 22 and will last until Oct. 2. The fair’s committee said they are currently planning a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Shelby County, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Shelby County, TN
Society
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
Vaccines
Memphis, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
WREG

Parents react to allegations against Dr. Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rumors surrounding Memphis Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray’s personal life have now led to a full-fledged investigation. While Ray is apologizing for the controversy, parents say it’s hard to trust someone who isn’t honest at home. Thursday, Memphis Shelby County Superintendent...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Car of missing Ole Miss student found, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — A student from Ole Miss has not been heard from for a couple of days. University of Mississippi student Jimmie Lee (AKA: Jay Lee) was last seen at approximately 6:00 AM on Jul. 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments and wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Ole Miss student is missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you seen this Ole Miss Student?. Jimmie Lee, known as ‘Jay Lee,’ was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments early Friday morning. University police said the 20-year-old drives a black 2014 Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and front bumper.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wmc Action News#Memphis Daily News#High Ground News#Inside Memphis Business#Memphis Parent#Memphis Magazine#Tri State Defender
WREG

Woman wakes up to burglary in Memphis hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is accused of breaking into a hotel room while a family of four was sleeping and stealing a wedding ring and several other personal belongings. A woman told police around 1:30 a.m. Monday, she saw a strange man holding her husband’s laptop bag...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WREG

County Clerk’s office employee indicted on misconduct charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has been indicted on a misconduct charge. Erica Askew, 38, has been charged with one count of official misconduct. Witnesses said law enforcement showed up Thursday afternoon at the Shelby County Clerk’s office location on Mullins Station...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Ex-postal worker sentenced for stabbing postmaster in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former U.S. Postal employee was sentenced Friday after she was accused of stabbing her postmaster. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Tamekia Scott of Southaven was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. Scott is accused of stabbing the postmaster...
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Woman charged after biker dies in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash. Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle. The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital. Police say Spurlock […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dead in Raleigh shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in a Sunday shooting. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police also...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

18-wheeler catches fire on Lamar, MFD says

MEMPHIS, TN. — An 18-wheeler truck caught on fire on Lamar, according to the Memphis Fire Department. MFD said it happened on July 10 around 5:57 pm on Lamar and Concord Road. There are no reported injuries, according to MFD. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bank bandits wanted for burglary, stealing cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after officers said they are responsible for burglarizing a bank last month. Officers responded to a burglary call on June 25 at First Horizon Bank in the 4100 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. They said a man and woman broke...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after 2 shot near Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis man is behind bars following a shooting in Downtown Memphis on June 12 near Beale Street. Vincent Williams, 18, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after Memphis Police said he fired shots from an SUV near B.B. King and Peabody Place during a busy time. Two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy