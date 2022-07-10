COVID vaccination rate low among Shelby County’s youngest children

Dr. Chris Hanson is a pediatrician with Laurelwood Pediatric Group, which offers COVID-19 vaccines to patients 6 months to 5 years old, in addition to older children. “Yes, they can have some side effects, but they’re mild and very similar to what they would experience with other vaccines,” he said. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

So far, 354 children in the 6-months to 5-years age group have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Shelby County — a figure that includes vaccinations from both public and private healthcare practitioners.

Aisling Mäki has spent the better part of two decades writing about Memphis. A former digital journalist for WMC Action News 5 and staff reporter for Memphis Daily News, her work has also appeared in The Commercial Appeal, High Ground News, I Love Memphis, Inside Memphis Business, The Memphis Flyer, Memphis Parent, Memphis Magazine and Tri-State Defender.