ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Bartlett dealing with impact of Fletcher Creek sewer basin issues

By Michael Waddell
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwZ7a_0gacPvkN00
Bartlett wastewater emloyees work on a sewer system outside of a house. Bartlett is facing some decisions on how to treat its wastewater. (Courtesy City of Bartlett)

Bartlett is facing some decisions on how to treat its wastewater, some of which could eliminate reliance on holding tanks and the City of Memphis handling the issue.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch to vote on “People for the Parks”

Aug. 2 special election date set for added one-percent tax on hotel stays. Voters in Olive Branch will be going to the polls in a special election on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine if those who stay in the city’s lodging facilities will help pay for park and recreation upgrades.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Entergy customers to choose between $80 check or bill credit

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Wednesday that customers of Entergy Mississippi can begin signing up to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility starting Aug. 1 using the company’s website. Customers who do not elect to receive a check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill from Entergy.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Trash cleanup complaints make it to City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has heard from dozens of viewers who said they’ve been waiting weeks and some said even months for their bulk, curbside trash to be removed by the City of Memphis. It’s something City Council members talked about in Tuesday’s meeting. Council members said they’re hearing about it too, and everyone is pushing for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartlett, TN
Government
City
Reliance, TN
City
Bartlett, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewers#Infrastructure#Wastewater Treatment#County Government#Urban Construction
WREG

Grocery store planned in North Memphis food desert

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A dwindling number of grocery stores has created a food desert for people in North Memphis, but help could finally be on the way. Councilwoman Michaelyn Easter-Thomas said a community development corporation called the Promise Development Corporation is in talks with city council to locate a grocery store in the community. Promise has worked on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Opinion | MSCS: A school district in crisis | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School district in crisis. That's the state of Memphis-Shelby County Schools right now. Thank goodness for the seven school board members who voted to put Dr. Joris Ray on administrative leave who recognized that fact. They had no other choice. The allegations against Dr. Ray are...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Improving COVID-19 statistics for DeSoto County

Some good news of sorts concerning COVID-19 for DeSoto County was reported Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control, which placed the county back into a medium health risk level from a previous setting of high. In the latest report, DeSoto County has had 256.2 weekly new cases per 100,000...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Tennessee governor pushes long-blocked school voucher program ‘immediately’

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will immediately begin pushing a significant school choice program after being thwarted for almost three years. Lee released an announcement on Wednesday after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Today the court removed the final roadblock to getting Memphis and...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Camp Bolivar to begin next week

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The third year of Camp Bolivar begins next week. That means sixth, seventh, and eighth graders from Bolivar Middle School will get to travel around town and learn more about city government. Mayor Julian McTizic says the kids will meet different citizens and business owners to...
BOLIVAR, TN
desotocountynews.com

Dream Center to hold back-to-school backpack event

1,000 backpacks and school supplies to be handed out. Photo: An example of the backpacks and some of the school supplies to be passed out during Saturday’s DeSoto County Dream Center giveaway at Latimer Lakes Park. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) A back-to-school supply list is sort of like reviewing...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS calls special meeting to address allegations of impropriety against Superintendent Joris Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to address recent allegations against Superintendent Joris Ray. In divorce documents obtained by FOX13, Ray is accused of having relationships outside his marriage with possible former and current school district employees.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy