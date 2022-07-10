ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

What's summer without ice cream? Here's where to get the best local scoop

By Tamela Baker, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
Actress Ginger Rogers is credited with having declared that "my love for ice cream emerged at an early age — and has never left!"

Can you relate?

There's nothing quite like that luscious, icy, slippery concoction to improve your mood and chill you out on a hot summer day. Can't you just taste it? Your favorite flavor, sending your tastebuds into ecstasy and slipping down your throat; that cool sensation as it slides along bringing sweet relief from the heat.

Makes you want to just run right out and grab a cone full, no?

July is National Ice Cream Month, and in Washington County, you can visit 14 ice cream shops along the official Ice Cream Trail.

And no matter where you live in the county, you're not far from one of them. The trail stretches from Cascade to Hancock, and from Maugansville to Sharpsburg. And if you visit all 14, you can get a free T-shirt and maybe win some other swag.

County officials have even put together a handy map you can download and have stamped to show you've been to all 14. Submit the completed map to get your T-shirt and be entered into a raffle for more prizes. You've got until Sept. 22 to submit your map.

To go with:Need more fruits and veggies? Try this rhubarb-berry crumble

Serving up sustenance:Did you like The Plum? Try a fresh take at District Provision & Supply Co.

So … did your favorite ice cream shop make the trail? We checked the websites of each of the shops included to see what they have to offer. Here's the scoop:

BuddyLou’s - 11 E. Main St., Hanock

There's something for everyone at BuddyLou's — even your favorite canine. In addition to lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch (not to mention the antiques and gift offerings), BuddyLou's has an extensive ice cream menu — from chocolate and vanilla soft-serve to old-fashioned floats to specialty sundaes with your option to add from a long list of exotic toppings.

For adults, there are boozy shakes and boozy sundaes on the Sunday brunch menu. And for your dog, BuddyLou's offers a soft-serve "puppy cup."

Debbie’s Soft Serve - 22309 Old Georgetown Road, Smithsburg

For more than 20 years, Debbie's has been serving up soft-serve treats including snow cones, parfaits, sundaes, shakes, ice cream cakes and novelties — as well as Windy Knolls hand dipped ice cream and more than 30 flavors of soft-serve ice cream, according to Debbie's website. Get your sundae in a waffle cone!

You can also order Debbie's ice cream cakes for special occasions through mid-October at hagerstownicecreamcakes.com.

Deliteful Dairy - 16230 Long Delite Lane, Williamsport

Deliteful Dairy also offers soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes and a variety of other dairy and farm products at the Long family's farm store.

Deliteful Dairy's soft-serve is made in-house, as are the dairy's own ice cream sandwiches. Parfaits also are available. Stop by to see what other treats might be in the store.

But while you're there, you might also be tempted by the cheese, eggs, meats, milk and other products.

Fractured Banana Ice Cream Shop - 101 West Main St., Hancock

Craving a banana split? What better place to get one than the Fractured Banana?

Fractured Banana features a variety of flavors of Hershey's ice cream and Black Dog coffee. Get a milkshake, sundae or snow cone, or choose from a number of other treats — including Stewart's classic root beer.

Maugansville Creamery - 13803 Maugansville Road, Maugansville

A staple of the local community, Maugansville Creamery is the perfect spot for a late afternoon or evening ice cream fix.

Featuring Hershey's ice cream and Galliker's soft-serve, Maugansville Creamery is open from 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 2 to 9 p.m. on weekends. Slurp your favorite flavor at an outside table.

Meadows Frozen Custard - 222 East Oak Ridge Drive, Hagerstown

The local franchise of this venerable frozen custard chain is open every day but Mondays. Check the calendar on its Facebook page for the flavors of the day.

You can get Meadows frozen custard in lots of different ways — cones, cups, sundaes, shakes, cakes and more. Meadows also offers Italian ice, gelati and smoothies.

Misty Meadow Farm Creamery - 14325 Misty Meadow Road, Smithsburg

This farm favorite produces ice cream in dozens of flavors, from classics like butter pecan and cookies 'n' cream to more exotic seasonal flavors lie tiramisu and ginger snap.

Get your hand-dipped ice cream in a cup, cone, sundae or milkshake, float or banana split. There's a full menu on the website.

Misty Meadow has lots of other farm products (pork, beef, milk, etc.), soups, sandwiches and coffee and more in its country store. And did somebody say barbecue?

Mountain Top Ice Cream Shop - 24949 Lake Wastler Drive, Cascade

Part of the "Ritchie Revival," Mountain Top opened in 2020 at the former Fort Ritchie installation. Open Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 2 to 8 p.m., Mountain Top serves Hershey's ice cream in cones, sundaes and shakes.

Nutter’s Ice Cream - 100 East Main Street, Sharpsburg

There are lots of reasons to go to Sharpsburg — the battlefield, the canal, the small-town atmosphere.

And then there's Nutter's.

Since 1996, Nutter's has been serving up cold confections in the historic Kretzer's Market building. Nutter's features Turkey Hill and Hood ice cream, hand-dipped in dozens of flavors and soft serve in chocolate and vanilla.

Get a traditional sundae, a specialty sundae (hot fudge brownie? pound cake?), banana split, milkshake float or cone. Or try a snow cone (called "snowballs" at Nutter's).

Check the Facebook page for current menus and seasonal offerings.

Potomac Street Creamery - 9 Potomac Street, Boonsboro

Potomac Street Creamery is a Boonsboro tradition. Soft-serve and Hershey's hand-dipped are available. Try a sundae, a milk shake or a waffle cone, or check out other treats. Check the Facebook page for the latest Hershey flavors. Open daily from noon to 9 p.m. for the season.

Scoop-A-Licious & More - 16904 Virginia Ave., Williamsport

Scoop-A-Licious offers batch-churned Windy Knoll & Kemps Premium ice creams in dozens of flavors.

Choose from hand-dipped and soft-serve options, sundaes, cones, snow cones and other specialty treats. Open daily from 1 to 9 p.m.

Sweetsies’ Eats & Treats - 14911 National Pike, Clear Spring

Whether you want your ice cream on its own or for dessert after a sandwich, Sweetsies' has you covered.

Offering soft-serve and 28 flavors of Windy Knolls hand-dipped ice cream, Sweetsies' will serve your ice cream in a cone, sundae, milk shake, banana split or a host of other special creations (how about an Oreo boat or a Mega Monster sundae?).

And there's a substantial menu of hot dogs, burgers, subs and other sandwiches, soups, nachos and other munchies.

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Dog-friendly.

The Big Dipper - 1033 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown

The Big Dipper has been serving ice cream in south Hagerstown for more than 30 years. And with more than 60 flavors of Hershey's ice cream, The Big Dipper is sure to have your favorite.

Try the specialty sundaes, banana splits, shakes, smoothies and other treats.

The Big Dipper is open daily from noon to 10:30 p.m., and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Ice Cream Shop - 98 West Washington St., Hagerstown

If you're downtown and need to chill, stop by for some ice cream from South Mountain Creamery. The Ice Cream Shop will serve it up in a cone, cup, float, shake, sundae or banana split.

And if you're in the mood for something particularly decadent, try a gourmet shake or Nightingale ice cream sandwich.

The Ice Cream Shop also serves breakfast and lunch, if you'd like something to go with your ice cream.

And if you're traveling elsewhere in Maryland, be sure to check out the creameries on Maryland's Ice Cream Trail.

