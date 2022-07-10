ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald-Mail

Patients and visitors will see parking lot repairs at Meritus Medical Center

By Staff reports
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3j38_0gacPXl300

Crews are conducting parking lot maintenance and improvements at Meritus Medical Center, and the work will impact the area in front of the main entrance to the medical center.

Parking will be available in a nearby area. People will be able to enter through the main entrance using an available sidewalk.

Buses and shuttles will need to use the Emergency Department entrance during this short phase.

Meritus Medical Center’s campus will be undergoing more parking lot maintenance and improvements over the next few weeks.

The work has been planned in phases to minimize the impact to patients and visitors, and to ensure easy access to the building at all times.

Meritus will continue to provide updates on the phased work plans. Information on progress and timing can be found at https://www.meritushealth.com/patients-visitors/public-notice/.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meritus Medical Center#The Emergency Department
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy