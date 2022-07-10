ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Wild turkeys have been disappearing from Ohio. State officials blame the weather

By Dave Golowenski
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

The notion that what’s seen can’t be unseen needn’t be framed as visions of distress, though to exist is to run a gauntlet.

A doe leisurely leading a bouncing fawn through a backyard stand of box elders paused to sample a leaf or two before descending a creek bank flush with summer flora. Mother and youngster instantly vanished into the vegetation, hinting that persistence and pluck are essential because all life comes and goes.

Less than a human span has passed since no fawn would be seen during summer along this stretch of mostly lazy stream, which since the original bulldozer leveling has reclaimed a trace of its former wildness.

Nowadays something like natural growth resides alongside the fluctuating flow that cuts between invented lots comprising grass slopes bending uphill toward bedroom windows, vinyl siding, faux-stone patios and treated-wood decks.

Not many summers ago, wild turkeys and offspring suddenly emerged from the riparian bush, wandering the yards during the day, gobblers roosting in taller trees at night. The next year the turkeys weren’t numerous. For at least a couple of years, including this one, no wild turkeys have trespassed on gnome and fairy space.

Maybe it’s the coyotes that ate the turkeys? A lawn overseer riding a mower and a coyote trying to walk across the water on the bridge of a dead ash tree stopped to stare at each other one day last fall. One of the two, possibly both, was left thinking after their eyes unlocked that here was something else in the neighborhood to contend with.

Most likely, it wasn’t the coyotes that extinguished the turkeys. Nor was it raccoons, skunks, foxes, free-range cats, boys with BB guns, drivers of SUVs or any other respiring creature that keeps wild turkeys on its hit-and-miss list.

What finished the local turkeys probably was rain and cold – deadly to newly hatched poults – during a string of cool, wet Mays. Given that wild turkeys live an average of three to five years, only a few years without a successful hatch can wipe out a flock, especially when a gallery of killers keeps on the job to pick off stragglers.

Not just in one suburban backyard, but throughout the state wild turkeys have gone missing. The experts at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, biologist Mark Wiley being one, surmise turkeys have been victims of weather gone wrong.

The fallout for hunters has been a one-bird spring limit and a 2022 season take of 11,872 bearded birds, a meager result in the modern era. Only a few springs ago, 2018, nearly 21,000 turkeys were taken.

Suggesting a possible population turnaround, Wiley said last year’s hatch wasn’t as weak as several previous ones. What transpired during this year’s nesting season, however, has yet to be determined.

The division is asking for help in assessing the hatch by encouraging citizens to report sightings of wild turkeys and ruffed grouse made this month and next. Reports can be submitted at wildohio.gov using the Wildlife Reporting System. Submissions also can be made on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Grouse, unlike turkeys, have little chance of a Buckeye State rebound, their unnatural boom in Ohio having busted. Grouse do well on transitional landscapes, such as those that covered for a few decades abandoned farmland and other terrain stripped of forest, during the gradual switch back to mature woods.

When people change landscapes they inescapably alter habitats. Some creatures adapt, some thrive, some don’t do well, some disappear for a time, some vanish for all time.

outdoors@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Wild turkeys have been disappearing from Ohio. State officials blame the weather

Comments / 61

Troy Trimble
4d ago

It's not the weather. Depending on the area you live in and the degree of predation and predators determines Turkey numbers. Ohio's DNR IS A JOKE!Ohio has no real program or an at all for fish and game that they've made public.Reintroduction of coyotes, Bobcats birds of prey and the loss of the fur trades have taken their toll. One of the most aggressive Turkey programs is in the State of Tennessee. Ohio is just big on talk and no actions Mismanaged National Forests areas do nothing for Turkeys. Even small game and upland game birds are nonexistent if you get out of the city or urban areas. Our wildlife is in decline overall and all the bureaucrats do is offer lip service. It is shameful how much Ohio has squandered our wildlife especially when the Agricultural and habitat still exists in large enough areas to have abundant wildlife of all kinds!

Reply(9)
15
Jimbo
4d ago

Do you think the Turkey's were just passing through on their pilgrimage* to Washington to be with their own!?! 🤪 *Using the word "pilgrimage" was just a coincidence. Use of any word that has to do with Thanksgiving usually makes Turkeys scatter!

Reply
3
Jamie Akers
4d ago

Plenty in my area of northern Richland County. I really wish the writer would have just gotten to the point though.

Reply(1)
4
