Chelsea are reevaluating their forward transfer targets and are considering both Antony and Serge Gnabry, 90min understands. The Blues look likely to miss out in their pursuit of Leeds winger Raphinha, with the Brazilian waiting for Barcelona to get their financial affairs in order before sealing a move to Camp Nou, while a move for Ousmane Dembele is also off the table.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO