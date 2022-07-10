New faces in mining leadership

LaTisha Gietzen, Kristen Vake, Chrissy Bartovich and Julie Lucas pose at the Hull Rust Mine overlook in Hibbing. Mark Sauer

There’s a couple new faces of mining leadership in northeastern Minnesota.

Two bright, youthful, enthusiastic faces.

With the naming of Julie Lucas as MiningMinnesota executive director and Kristen Vake as Iron Mining Association (IMA) executive director, it’s the first time that two women have simultaneously led the two mining associations.

Two other women, Chrissy Bartovich and LaTisha Gietzen, currently hold leadership positions in the associations.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Lucas, of Side Lake said. “It’s an evolving face of mining. It’s four young women who are taking leadership roles to move mining forward.”

“I think it’s amazing, I really do,” Vake, of Hibbing said. “Seeing women in leadership roles is important in all industries, but even more so in male-dominated industries.”

The Iron Mining Association promotes northeastern Minnesota’s iron ore mining industry, provides public education, information, works on public policies, and partners with educational institutions.

MiningMinnesota represents Minnesota’s non-ferrous mining industry.

Its mission is to advance a sustainable future, and with citizens, businesses and other organizations, bring growth and job creation to the state through responsible development of natural resources.

Bartovich, U.S. Steel director- environmental, chairs the Iron Mining Association board of directors.

Gietzen, PolyMet Mining Inc., director of community and government relations, is president of the MiningMinnesota board.

Mining has long been a male-dominated industry.

However, with the hiring of Lucas and Vake, the four women – who know each other well from within the mining community – say they’re aiming to help people better understand Minnesota’s mining industry and show another face of mining through outreach and communications.

Both Vake and Lucas plan to use their voices to be active in talking with the public.

“I hope to develop a healthy conversation about what copper mining is and have it in a calm manner,” Lucas said. “I want people to understand where metals are coming from in the world. I look at the resources we have in Minnesota and what Minnesota stands for with clean air and clean water and I don’t know of a better place in the world in how we treat the environment, how we treat people and how we treat the world.”

“I think the mining industry is continually changing in a positive way in that more and more women are working in the mines or in leadership roles,” Vake said. “I think the industry is moving in a new direction and a good direction.”

Mining remains a huge part of northeastern Minnesota and its economic base.

The first shipment of iron ore left northeastern Minnesota July 31, 1884, from the Minnesota Mine in Soudan.

Since then, the industry has directly employed tens of thousands, indirectly employing tens of thousands in businesses across the state, and pumped billions in wages and taxes into local and state economies.

On the non-ferrous side, northeastern Minnesota’s more than eight billion untapped tons of non-ferrous copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group reserves, could fuel the nation’s green economy move.

All four women grew up in the region and know mining well, Bartovich said.

Vake is originally from Chisholm, Lucas from Barnum, Gietzen from Hibbing, and Bartovich from Bigfork and Virginia.

“As far as high school, we’re all from northeastern Minnesota,” Bartovich said. “We’re all locally educated.”

All four hold master’s degrees.

Vake holds a bachelor of science degree in mass communication and media studies from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and a master’s of science degree in broadcast journalism from Northwestern University.

She worked for six years as a CBS 3 news anchor in Duluth, where she also hosted “Eye on Mining,” a mining industry program.

Vake, who grew up in a mining family, started with the IMA July 5.

Vake’s first memory of mining is of family time with her father Tom, who worked at U.S. Steel’s Minntac Mine.

“You’d see him come home with iron ore on his boots, but we really didn’t know what he did,” Vake said.

That all changed when Vake, as a youth, visited Minntac.

“We would go to family days,” Vake said. “The folks who worked there could bring their families to Minntac. I just remember this really fancy dump truck on a pedestal, but you couldn’t play with it.”

Vake said the success of the four women show that good careers in mining are available to women.

“To see women role models like this makes things attainable for young women and makes you think you can go for it,” Vake said. “It’s like, ‘If she can do it, I can do it’.”

Growing up in Barnum, Lucas didn’t know much about mining.

But that all changed when Lucas came north to do research on Silver Lake and Bailey’s Lake in Virginia for her master’s degree in water resources science from the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD).

She had previously earned a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology at UMD.

Lucas was hired at Northeast Technical Services in Virginia, working on water permits at what was the Cliffs Erie mining property, formerly LTV Steel Mining Co., near Hoyt Lakes.

“That’s when I said, “This is my home’,” Lucas said. “That’s when I said, “I’m going to spend my entire adult life on the Range’.”

Lucas went on to serve for 13 years as environmental manager at Hibbing Taconite Co. and then as director of water resources for Twin Metals Minnesota.

“At this point, I think people understand what the metals are used for,” Lucas said. “I want to take my experience and teach them what is done at a facility to protect the environment. I’m looking forward to just sitting down and talking to people.”

All four women care deeply about clean water, clean air, and protecting the environment in the region where they grew up and live, she said.

“There’s three women with environmental backgrounds and one who grew up in Chisholm who knows mining and cares about the environment,” Lucas, who starts Aug. 1 said. “It’s the new face of leadership.”

Their achievements are an example to young women aspiring to success, Bartovich, who holds a master’s degree in environmental health and safety and a bachelor’s degree in community health from UMD said.

“We look at kids in general and at mining as a career path and some parents focus on their sons,” Bartovich said. “But this shows that it’s a viable career for daughters as well.”

Gietzen holds a master’s degree in arts and management from the College of St. Scholastica and a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of North Dakota.

Gietzen worked as environmental and government affairs manager for the former National Steel Pellet Co., as environmental manager at Keetac, and district manager of public affairs for Cliffs before going to work for PolyMet.

“I started in the late 1990s on the IMA board and I was the only woman,” Gietzen said. “It’s pretty amazing to see the associations led by two women with two others in leadership. It’s kind of cool.”

Gietzen, who’s deeply involved in student engineering events on the Iron Range, said the naming of Lucas and Vake shows that women’s roles are changing, not just within mining, but across the region.

“I do quite a bit on the engineering side and when I went to school, it was about 20 percent women in engineering and still is,” Gietzen said. “But you can see the industry is headed in the right direction. From my opinion, in looking around, it’s gotten a lot better. Look at others like Minnesota Power. It’s headed by a woman.”

Lucas and Vake will do great jobs for their respective organizations, Gietzen said.

“I’m excited for both organizations,” Gietzen said. “I’m excited to see the next chapter with Julie leading MiningMinnesota. She’s got a lot of passion, talent and is a great writer. I know Kristen will do a great job also.”

The fact that the four women are helping lead organizations within an industry primarily composed of men, is nice, Bartovich said.

But more than anything, it’s simply Vake’s and Lucas’s talents that stand out, she said.

“I guess you look at it and it’s not just that all of us are females,” Bartovich said. “It’s that you have four accomplished females doing this.”