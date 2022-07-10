Hunter, mauler, athlete: LSU freshman left tackle Will Campbell is ready to start Day 1

Jack in the Box is looking to open more than 70 restaurants across South Louisiana over the next several years — including its first locations in New Orleans and Lafayette. The San Diego-based fast food chain has had a significant presence in Baton Rouge since 2000, and has 16 locations in the market, including restaurants in Gonzales and Walker. But the company has ambitious plans to go from just over 2,200 locations to 6,000 locations.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO