ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Hunter, mauler, athlete: LSU freshman left tackle Will Campbell is ready to start Day 1

By WILSON ALEXANDER
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE — Inside Will Campbell’s bedroom, two large buck heads are mounted on a wall and the first duck he ever shot hangs in the corner by his closet, stuffed as a gift from his grandfather. Camouflage gloves rest on the antlers for the next time he...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

LSU's Matt McMahon explains how he is laying the foundation for his program this summer

Upon landing in Baton Rouge on the evening of March 21 after accepting an offer to become LSU’s basketball coach, Matt McMahon hit the ground running. He hasn’t stopped with Friday marking the exact halfway point of his taking the job and LSU's Nov. 9 season opener against Missouri-Kansas City — with 117 days in and 117 more to go until the first real game with his new team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
Monroe, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
West Monroe, LA
City
Monroe, LA
State
Oklahoma State
theadvocate.com

These 4 stats may tell us where the LSU quarterback battle is headed this fall

The battle to become LSU’s starting quarterback to start the 2022 season appears likely to play out well into fall camp with three players in the running. Fifth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier left the spring all in contention to be the man behind center for the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Liberty's star RB has committed to LSU. Here's what Brian Kelly is getting in the new pledge.

Liberty High School running back Kaleb Jackson committed to LSU in front of teammates in the school’s gym on Tuesday morning. No media were allowed in the gym for the announcement, which Jackson made in front of a set of teammates. His commitment gave the Tigers the top two 2023 running backs in Louisiana. Trey Holly of Union Parish previously committed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

When LSU football starts preseason camp, these 5 positions are most up for grabs

After Brian Kelly became LSU's head coach last winter, he and the new coaching staff retooled a roster that had gone 11-12 the previous two seasons. The turnover created a lot of unknowns before spring practice. Having never seen these players up close and with plenty of new faces, the coaches wanted competition to dictate playing time. Theoretically, everyone had a chance to get on the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Hunter
theadvocate.com

Jack in the Box plans entry into New Orleans and Lafayette as part of aggressive expansion

Jack in the Box is looking to open more than 70 restaurants across South Louisiana over the next several years — including its first locations in New Orleans and Lafayette. The San Diego-based fast food chain has had a significant presence in Baton Rouge since 2000, and has 16 locations in the market, including restaurants in Gonzales and Walker. But the company has ambitious plans to go from just over 2,200 locations to 6,000 locations.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

LHSAA executive director defends select/nonselect changes at LHSCA meeting

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine went on the offensive at the LHSCA general assembly meeting Wednesday. When no coach or administrator asked a question, Bonine chose to address the select/nonselect changes the LHSAA’s executive committee approved last month directly. The exchange was a pivotal moment on the final day...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Aau Basketball#Lsu
WWL-TV

Drugs suspected in death of LSU basketball star's killer

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man recently sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an LSU basketball star has died from an apparent drug overdose. The Advocate reports, citing authorities in Baton Rouge, that Dyteon Simpson, 23, was found unresponsive about 8 p.m. Sunday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Staffers were unable to revive him and he was later pronounced dead, sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

After 1,099 days wearing the crown, Miss Gonzales Jambalaya ends reign. Ava Savoy named new queen

After serving as Miss Gonzales Jambalaya for three years, Tara Babin finally passed her crown to her successor during a June pageant. Babin, who was crowned the 2019 Miss Jambalaya Queen, represented the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival and the city for 1,099 days after the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled. She finally got to reign over the annual Jambalaya Festival on Memorial Day weekend.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy