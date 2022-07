Gas prices continue their slow daily descent today across the United States, Pennsylvania and in Indiana County. Triple A reports that the National Average is now down to $4.65 a gallon, which is down two cents from yesterday, 25 cents from last week and 36 cents from last month. Last year at this time, gas prices were $3.16 a gallon. This comes as demand continues to increase, likely due to the Independence Day travel period. Demand increased from 8.92 million barrels a day to 9.41 million barrels a day during that time. The main reason for the decrease is once again the cost of crude oil continuing to fall. Crude oil prices this morning are around $101 a barrel.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO