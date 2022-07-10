Congressman Tim Ryan faces skeptical farmers in Deerfield as part of roundtable talks

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan tried to preach the gospel of bipartisanship to a roundtable of skeptical farmers in Deerfield on Friday afternoon.

But some of them weren't having it, telling the congressman how environmental regulations, fuel prices and policies from the current administration were hurting their businesses.

Ryan, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate against J.D. Vance, but the roundtable in Deerfield was not part of his senate campaign, rather a series of meetings with Ohio farmers as part of his congressional duties, he said.

When farmer Jack Groselle, a Hiram Township trustee, suggested that Ryan "have Uncle Joe build the pipelines" Ryan was quick to respond.

"I'm not talking about Uncle Joe," Ryan said. "I'm talking about Uncle Tim."

Bill Wallbrown of Deerfield Ag Services, which hosted the event, said the Democratic lawmaker had asked to meet with farmers as part of an initiative to learn more about agriculture. Farmers, he acknowledged, tend to be a conservative lot, but were willing to listen to what Ryan had to say.

Ryan acknowledged that he's a Democrat and "some of you guys aren't" but stressed that he tries to be independent and bipartisan.

"We need to work together," he said. "Agriculture is a huge part of Ohio's economy. In my district, there are a lot of communities that feel left behind and ignored."

Much of the discussion centered around energy policies. Some were skeptical about the rise of electrical cars and green technology, and said they'd like to see ethanol used more.

Ryan said natural gas could be used to replace coal, and suggested that improving technology around natural gas could gain bipartisan support and bring "huge job opportunities in Ohio."

Tom Altenhof said he was skeptical of the science cited by those who want to reduce the use of coal.

"How come it seems so political?" he said. "None of this green stuff is going to work."

Ryan said it is important to talk through issues, despite disagreements.

"Is there anything we're going to agree on, or are we just going to sit here and fight?" he said at one point.

Ryan said he has gone against his own party, worked with Republican Congressmen Dave Joyce and Bill Johnson, and has sued the EPA on behalf of a company in his district.

"I'll get in a fight with the EPA if I think they're doing something stupid," he said.

Groselle was skeptical of Ryan's claim of bipartisanship, saying he had voted along party lines "100 percent of the time." Ryan said that's the way party politics work, because the majority party won't bring a piece of legislation forward unless everyone in the party will support it. But he said he had opposed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she became speaker of the house, which he said is "not insignificant," and has been in the top 10 percent of the most bipartisan lawmakers.

Shawn Kacerskii pushed for better funding for fire departments in rural townships. She said the Trumbull County area where she lives doesn't have the proper equipment to fight a fire in her field.

"We're underfunded in rural America," she said.

Ryan said the forum was part of a series of roundtables with farmers, and the Portage County gathering was the first.

"Agriculture is a huge part of the Ohio economy," he said "I want them to know my door is always open."

