Letter to the Editor: Before winter, Kent student urges enforcement of snow removal rules

Throughout the winter, I noticed that most of the sidewalks and several side roads weren’t cleared when there was snow. This was bothersome, since I noticed several people on their way to school or wherever had to walk on the road, then when I got to school, I had noticed that several people were late. This is all due to the fact that Kent has an ordinance requiring snow removal 24 hours after snow falls, and it is never enforced. If this were to be enforced, kids in no-bus zones (like me) would be able to walk to school safely.

Jax Wilson, Kent (Editor's note: Wilson is a student at Theodore Roosevelt High School)

